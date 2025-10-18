The late Mutodi Nesheshe's biracial daughter shared some of her experiences and how she struggles because of her racial identity

The actor passed away in 2021 and his daughter, Alexis Nesheshe, recently opened up about facing difficulties because of her looks

Online users were fascinated by Mutodi Nesheshe's daughter opening up about what she faces as a mixed-race person

Mutodi Nesheshe's child discussed the challenges of being a biracial person in South Africa. Alexis shared thar that her appearance often causes awkward interactions in her life.

The late Mutodi Nesheshe’s daughter posted a TikTok video about being biracial. Image: @mutodi1

Source: Instagram

South Africans were eager to know more about how Alexis navigates life as a mixed-race person. The video of Alexis Nesheshe opening up received thousands of likes.

In a video shared on TikTok, a Mutodi's daughter @a1exis777e said being mixed race can be frustrating. She said it was especially challenging for her because she is half Venda. Alexis said she often gets mistaken for coloured, and when she says she's not, they try to speak to her in Venda, but she also has challenges with that.

Mutodi Nesheshe was a beloved actor who also appeared on 'Generations'. Image: @mutodi1

Source: Instagram

Mutodi Nesheshe's daughter goes viral

Many people sympathise with the young girl in the TikTok videos. Other peeps had more questions about her ethnic background. Watch the video of the young lady below snd read people's comments below:

gracious commented:

"You don't need to explain nothing to nobody,if you don't know,you don't know you can't kill yourself. I'm half coloured and my kids are Nigerian but look coloured and they don't know none of the African languages."

Pfarisoh Ferry wrote:

"December you must come home you will learn ma babe take it easy a day at a time you will be perfect 💘"



rosekannemeyer said:

"Well you must decide what you want to be. don't blame us for the up and downs darling 😂😂😂 thank god you well and alive instead."

Shez🇿🇦 encouraged MuTodi's daugter to learn Venda:

"As much as you dont know Venda, but the twist n tone in ur words, can tell u have venda genes😂😂"

nataciakhumoyamodimomokoka added:

"Girl learn venda🤣 I had to learn setswana at a very young age cause I had the same issues. My mother took me to my grandparents every school holidays just to learn."



Senzo Meyiwa's daughter plays soccer

Briefly News previously reported that people were impressed by Senzo Meyiwa's child showing off her talent in soccer. The late football player was known for his talent on the soccer field.

Senzo Meyiwa shared a daughter with singer Kelly Khumalo. The video of Thingo playing football in a special position moved many of the late soccer legend's fans.

In a video shared by Kelly Khumalo on Instagram, Senzo's daughter was at a football event. In the clip, there was a crowd of kids in red soccer uniforms, and peeps spotted Senzo's daughter. She was standing ready to be her team's last line of defence in a game

Source: Briefly News