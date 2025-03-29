Senzo Meyiwa's daughter, Thingo, recently reminded South Africans of happier times as she took after her late father

The late Orlando Pirates player had a child with singer Kelly Khumalo before he passed away in 2014, and many have fondly remembered him

People were touched after seeing that Senzo Meyiwa's legacy was shining through his daughter

People were impressed by Senzo Meyiwa's child showing off her talent in soccer. The late football player was known for his talent on the soccer field.

Senzo Meyiwa’s daughter with Kelly Khumalo, Thingo, was the goalkeeper for her team's soccer match. Image: @kellykhumaloza / Instagram / Lee Warren / Getty Images

Senzo Meyiwa shared a daughter with singer Kelly Khumalo. The video of Thingo playing football i a special position moved many of the late soccer legend's fans.

Senzo Meyiwa's daughter plays football

In a video shared by Kelly Khumalo on Instagram, Senzo's daughter was at a football event. In the clip, there was a crowd of kids in red soccer uniforms, and peeps spotted Senzo's daughter. She was standing ready to be her team's last line of defence in a game. Watch the video of Thingo on the field below:

What happened to Senzo Meyiwa?

Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead at Kelly Khumalo's home with her and other celebrities present on 26 October 2014. The murder of the soccer star has been ongoing for years, after several suspects were arrested. The Senzo Meyiwa trial faced various delays, which frustrated many South Africans eager for justice for the Orlando Pirates star.

Senzo Meyiwa was a celebrated orlando Pirates goalkeeper. Image: Carl Fourie

Kelly Khumalo has been frequently named during the murder case, as many people have questioned why she has not appeared in court. The songstress's sister, Zandie, appeared in court during the trial to give her testimony. Kelly's sibling pointed fingers at Senzo Myiwa's wife, Mandisa Mkhize. Senzo's romantic relationship with Kelly Khumalo overlapped with his marriage.

Many people on social media have insisted that Kelly be thoroughly investigated for her possible involvement in this soccer star's passing. The singer was dragged over the years as she faced vitriol for her romance with Senzo Meyiwa and his passing. Kelly has mostly remained silent save for responding to fans who've supported her amid public amid massive public backlash.

SA raves about Senzo Meyiwa's daughter

Many people commented on the video, gushing over Senzo's kid. People were delighted to see her on the field. Read the comments praising Thingo below:

@TheSituationZA said:

"This is awesome. Good for her👏🏽"

@Lindiwemya12 wrote;

"She plays soccer too I have seen her in action."

@OPChairlady commented:

"Talented young gal, I saw some of her videos.🔥"

@LebohangRa26118 added:

"Genes darling, GENES😘"

