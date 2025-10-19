South Africa Stunned by isiZulu Version of ‘White Chicks’ Broadcast on DStv
- 2000s movie White Chicks became a hot topic in South Africa recently after it was dubbed in a local language
- The Hollywood movie has been made available to South Africans in one of the 11 official languages
- Online users shared their reactions to a snippet of White Chicks in an African language
White Chicks, starring the Wayans Brothers, has become a cult classic over the decades. Most recently, South Africans got a treat as the movie was dubbed in one of the Nguni languages.
A TikTok user posted a video showing their first impression of White Chicks in a South African language. The video of White Chicks with a Mzansi edge received thousands of likes.
In a video posted on TikTok, @comehometo.tshepis was watching White Chicks but with a twist. People were amazed to hear the White Chicks dialogue dubbed over in isiZulu. The clip showed the iconic scene where the Wayans brother,s dressed as their characters get into a heated verbal exchange about mothers with the villains of the movie. The isiZulu voicer over of the White Chicks dialogue left people in stitches.
White Chicks is a 2004 comedy movie starring Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans. They play FBI agents who are forced to go undercover as young, wealthy white women. The Wayans brothers went through a dramatic physical transformation, which helped the movie become a cult classic in the comedy scene. A behind-the-scenes video of White Chicks by RRM, shows that turning the African American actors into their characters took several tests to make them look realistic.
South Africa excited over isiZulu White Chicks
People commented on the video, amused by the dubbed version of White Chicks. TikTok viewers admitted they enjoyed watching it when it played on Channel 113. Watch the video of White Chicks in isiZulu and read people's comments below:
🧋 was disturbed by the dubbed version of White Chicks:
"This is ruining our childhood😭😭💔"
Thando Ngema was thoroughly amused:
"Please 😂😂😭😭 this is so funny."
,
kwenatsotetsi was in stitches:
"Guys, do the Wayans brothers know about this?😭"
khwezi was amused by the translation:
"Ufuna ukukhuluma ngabo Mama bethuuuuuu”😂(You wanna talk about mothers.)"
mel_not_annie admitted to enjoying the IsiZulu White Chicks:
Yoh, I’m so embarrassed because I watched the whole thing izolo 🤣
Nqobile was thoroughly entertained
"I watched this, and when I tell you I’m traumatised. Did I stay and watch it till the end ? Yes, yes I did 😭😭😂(I kept saying there’s no way)"
𝑵𝒐𝒏𝒉𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒉𝒍𝒂👼🏽💫 was stunned by the dubbed White Chicks:
"😂I’m the first in my generation to witness such."
