One woman took to social media to showcase what a kind stranger did for her, and people were left in awe

The TikTok video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The clip touched social media users as they flocked to the comments section to shower the stranger with heartwarming messages

A young lady opened up about her encounter with a kind stranger who went above and beyond for her.

A broke student showed off what she received from a kind stranger in a TikTok video. Image: @karabo_ramms

Source: TikTok

Kind stranger sends food to broke student

One pupil who goes by the TikTok handle @karabo_ramms revealed in her previous post on social media that she spent the whole day in bed to save energy because she had no food. Her video went viral, prompting one person to come to her aid.

The individual asked @karabo_ramms if she was serious about what she shared, to which she responded by saying:

"I am dead serious."

The kind stranger asked the student to inbox her, which she did. They proceeded to have a conversation. Fast forward the kind stranger bought her groceries, which were delivered to the student's doorstep.

@karabo_ramms's video grabbed the attention of many people online, gathering many views, likes and comments.

Click here to watch the clip.

SA applauds the kind stranger

Mzansi netizens reacted to the young lady's video as they took to the comments section to praise the kind stranger for her good deeds, while some wished her well.

Zulu Zinzile said:

"May her pockets never run empty."

Loot Love added:

"Honestly speaking, if we looked after each other, no one will go hungry in this country. People are generous naturally."

Zay wrote:

"The world needs people like aus Matevhu may God bless her abundantly."

katliiee expressed:

"She bought everything she thought you needed."

Lebogang T | PN commented:

"There are really kind people out there. May God bless her abundantly."

Student caters for security guard during night shift in touching video, SA in awe

Briefly News previously reported that a South African student amazed many people in Mzansi with her heartwarming gesture towards a scarcity guard.

The young lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @bontle_kkamo, showed how she caters for a security guard at res during his night shift. In the TikTok video, she unveiled how she poured him sugar, some tea bags, milk and boiled water in a kettle to go and give to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News