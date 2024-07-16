A local woman shared with online users that she now drives to work instead of taking public transport

She told people she used to take 5.30am taxis and walk from the freeway to get to work on time

Members of the online community congratulated the woman on her success and shared similar emotional stories

Filled with gratitude, a woman shared how she upgraded from public transport to having a car. Images: @majobongwane

A young woman expressed her gratitude online when she shared how she used to travel to work compared to what she does now.

Using the handle @majobongwane on TikTok, the woman posted a short clip of herself driving her car. In the video, she wrote that she remembered waking up early to catch the 5.30am taxi. From there, @majobongwane would walk from the freeway to her workplace.

She also shared in her caption:

"I get emotional when I drive to work because I remember that I used to walk on the same road for 20 minutes every day in order to get to work on time."

Watch the video below:

Woman's travels warms people's hearts

@majobongwane's video became viral, and many social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the woman on her transportation and share similar experiences of travelling in public modes of transportation.

An emotional @tlentle_ramantsi wrote:

"I know exactly how you feel."

@evemacheka7 applauded the young driver, saying:

"Congratulations, girl. I love this for you."

Appreciative, @sanengema shared in the comments:

"I remember it like it was yesterday. Waiting for a taxi until you end up requesting because taxis are passing by full. Coming back very late and watching over your back all the time because it is dark at night. I will forever be grateful for God's grace."

Sharing their wish for the future, @mcgoodiezz_nokxy said:

"I can't wait to write about my public transport life as a past. You just gave me hope. Congratulations, sis."

Woman's uncle and his wife buy her mother a car

In a related article, Briefly News reported a heartwarming story about a young woman who shared that her mother was blessed with a new vehicle after surviving a car accident.

Sandra Baloyi took to her TikTok account (@sandra22baloyi) to share a video showing her mother, her uncle, his wife, and a baby on the man's arm entering a dealership and walking towards a new Ford vehicle with a ribbon and a few balloons.

