A woman showed the amazing bond she has with her husband after he tried on her clothing and danced away

The husband wore a doek, a V-neck crop top and a matching skirt while he busted a move

Social media users found the short clip hilarious, filling the comment section with their laughter

A woman shared a hilarious clip of her husband having fun in her clothing. Images: @ratie1226

Source: TikTok

A wife showed an entertaining side of her relationship with her husband after she recorded him comically dancing in her clothing.

The woman, who uses the handle @ratie1226 on TikTok, took to her account to show her bond with her partner. In the clip, the young lady hops on the trend of quoting people who are scared to meet their loved ones.

The video then cuts to the woman standing to the side while her husband wears her doek, matching skirt and V-neck crop top. He breaks out in dance, slowly heading for the floor before the video ends.

@ratie1226 captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I swear I married my best friend."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Social media users react to man's outfit

Members of the online community clearly showed that the woman's video tickled them, as they filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

After @walkerlerato wrote "washa" under the post, @ratie1226 joyfully responded:

"You know the vibe."

From what they could see, @nokulungamaloka said in the comments:

"Weh, happiness in this house."

@sphesihle_shinga found humour in the man's antics and said:

"Happiest husband, this one."

@pn8608 commented on the husband's choice of shoes, saying:

"He got tired of the heels."

Video shows parents dressed as teenage daughter

In a related article, Briefly News previously reported about a mother and father who tried to beat their daughter at her own game when they dressed up and copied her style.

In a TikTok skit shared by the user @emekaobiefoka, a young daughter comes out of her room and is ready to go to the cinema. She dressed in hot pants and a sports bra, an outfit some may deem inappropriate for young women.

Thousands of people flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts about the matching outfits, mainly to discuss the father's decision to wear them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News