“Real, Deep Love”: Husband Does Wife’s Makeup, Pulls On Mzansi’s Heartstrings

A husband challenged himself when he tried to do his wife's makeup, capturing the attention of many

He put on foundation, purple lipstick, fake eyelashes and used an eye pencil to fill in her eyebrows

Social media users applauded the man for his attempt and offered a few words of advice in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

People admired a man's attempt at doing his wife's makeup. Images: @nyathizw

Source: TikTok

A humble couple warmed many people's hearts when the husband decided to do his wife's makeup.

The popular Zimbabwean duo living in Mpumalanga, @nyathizw, who often creates viral content on TikTok, took to the app to share the husband's makeup skills. Noting that it was his first time, the young man accepted the challenge, wiping his wife's face with a cloth and planting a kiss on her forehead.

After showing the products he intended to use, the man started filling the eyebrows with an eye pencil and applying foundation using his fingers. Next, he put purple lipstick on his wife's lips and stuck on fake lashes before showing the result of his work.

Watch the video below:

Netizen's appreciate man's efforts

Given that it was the husband's first time doing his wife's face, some social media users laughed and commented on his makeup skills and provided a few tips to consider. Others loved that the man took time to bond with his partner in such a way.

@goodson029 wrote in the comments:

"Lord, this is real, deep love which some of us will only find in our dreams or when in heaven if we will make it there."

@sarahjuly24 said to the couple:

"Where are you guys? I would like to do her make for free."

@22010307m was amazed and said:

"If this isn't love that money can't buy, then I don't know what it is."

@tadee0615 applauded the man, saying:

"Well tried. She is indeed beautiful."

Husband gifts wife boots and socks for winter

Briefly News also reported about the husband wowing netizens in the past when he bought his wife a pair of socks and boots for the cold weather.

In the viral video, the husband sits with a plastic packet on his lap and unties the knot to present his wife with the gift. Once he removes a brown pair of boots from the packet, his wife smiles and claps before taking them from him. The duo also shows off a pair of socks, and the video cuts to the young woman wearing her boots with them, which are sure to keep her feet warm.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News