A clip of a drunk gent dancing at a petrol station left many people in laughter, and the video went viral

The footage gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the gentleman's antics as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun at him

One drunk man took the nation by surprise with his hilarious antics in a video making rounds on the internet.

A drunk man unveiled his hilarious dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @ta_lwayne

Source: TikTok

Drunk man dances at the petrol station on TikTok

The footage shared by @ta_lwayne on the video platform shows a man dancing at the petrol station with a bottle of alcohol in his hand, all drunked up. The gent had no care in the world as he unlashed his amusing dance moves for the world to see.

@ta_lwayne's clip left many people on social media in stitches. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, garnering over 563K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the man's hilarious antics

The gent entertained online users with his amusing dance moves as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Urban Bhinca said:

"When you decide to have a great day with no care to the world."

Layla cracked a joke, saying:

"South Africans are never serious in life."

Mich….24 expressed:

"Somehow, the video flows with the sound."

Mo Menze simply said:

"Our captain."

TeekayVenus|Historic Travel shared:

"Posting this on my WhatsApp for my, "Happy Friday "status."

Carol Mash commented:

"He looks like the rugby captain Xolisi."

