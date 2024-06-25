One principal was trending on social media for making his students kneel down in a video

A principal took his pupils back to the old ways of doing things, which caused many people to have mixed reactions.

A principal made his students kneel in a TikTok video, sparking a primary online debate. Image: @missy_cam_m/ TikTok and Kali/ Getty Images

Principal makes kids kneel for not calling him "The King"

The footage shared by @missy_cam_m on the video platform shows a group of students kneeling while the principal, dressed in blue pants and a beige jacket, stood there watching the pupils recite a phrase.

@missy_cam_m simply said the following while taking to TikTok.

"This is an everyday thing ke."

The clip grabbed many's attention and became a hit on social media while sparking a huge debate among netizens.

Netizens react with mixed feelings

Although the principal's antics amused many people, some were not impressed by his actions, and they flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

User cracked a joke, saying:

"President general among the nation."

Tivaaa shared:

"Please, hey, my previous principal used to force us to call him 'daddy.'

Shrihan Padayachi added:

"For assembly, we have to rise, and drums play as our principal walks down the aisle wearing one of those graduation outfits things."

Quwie simply said:

"I rebuke."

Ndzalo expressed:

"Haibo I'd laugh out loud."

Tylers. notes poked fun at the student, adding:

"Ankrr, your parents chose to take you to Hambakahle High School."

