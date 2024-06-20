A clip of a drunk man left many people cracking jokes on social media, and the video went viral

The footage captured the attention of online users, gathering many views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the guy

A hilarious video of a drunk man left many people cracking jokes with his amusing antics.

A video of a drunken man's hilarious antics amused Mzansi online. Image: SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads

Source: Facebook

Drunk man reflexes video leaves SA cracking jokes

The footage shared by SA House Music Downloads shows a man standing in the street, all drunk up. The gent tried to move, and his hat fell off, but he managed to catch his cap with his incredible balance despite being intoxicated.

The video amused netizens and went on to become a hit online, garnering over 865K views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication, with one person taking to the comments section to poke fun at the guy, saying:

"The drunken master himself."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Online users react to the video of the drunk gent

The man entertained people as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Tyson Lavvy SA said:

"Our very own Chris Brown."

Zulu Mzilikazi expressed:

"He watched Michael Jackson and Jackie Chan at the same time."

P.j. Mdluli poked fun at the gent, saying:

"Legend of the drunken master."

Jay King Jay was amused:

"The stance he made after saving the cap... It's out of this world."

Khomotso MadamTeacher Sebopetsa wrote:

"This guy is refusing to go down."

