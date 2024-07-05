A woman showed social media users what happened to her skin after she used borehole water

Her complexion became darker, and bumps appeared, making her look like a completely different person

Some members of the online community felt they could relate to the woman's story and shared their experiences

A young woman showed how groundwater affected her face. Images: @monica_dumazi

A local woman took to social media to show what using borehole water did to her skin.

Monica Dumazi, who uses the handle @monica_dumazi on TikTok, showed viewers what her face looked like before and after using the groundwater.

At first, the young lady's skin looks clear as she pouts at the camera. The clip then cuts to Monica showing that her skin had become darker and that a noticeable bump was under her eye.

She captioned her post:

"My parents will draw me. I'm not coming back to Limpz (presumably Limpopo) anymore!"

Watch the video below:

What is borehole water?

According to Enviro Water, borehole water is a small, open, narrow shaft drilled into the ground to access water.

The information hub adds about the hard water:

"It is how you get access to pure underground water that is naturally flowing. When it rains, the rainwater seeps through the layers of soil and rock and is known as groundwater. This can also be contributed to by streams, rivers and dams."

Is borehole water safe for the skin?

Water treatment company Culligan Water says that hard water isn't necessarily a health hazard but has uncomfortable effects, the most common being dryness. This effect can worsen for people with sensitive skin or conditions such as psoriasis or eczema.

Culligan Water also notes:

"When hard water comes into contact with your body, some hardness minerals get left behind, absorbing a lot of the natural oils from your skin. This interaction can also impact the hydration and pH balance of your skin, which could potentially cause breakouts."

Speak to your medical practitioner for more information about the pros and cons of using borehole water.

People react to the effect of borehole water on woman's skin

Many online users took to Monica's comment section to share their experiences of using borehole water. Some even thought she was pregnant.

A student, @mondeee.eee, shared:

"When at res, I make sure the water I use on my face is always boiled. This has helped as I’ve had a similar problem with borehole water."

@rirhandzubaloyi told the online community:

"This is why I always buy bottled water for my face when I travel home."

@cutenessoverloadd758 related to Monica and wrote:

"Same here. I visited home, and we were using rainwater. I returned a different person."

@phendulo_lekhuleni felt sorry for Monica, commenting:

"Askies, chommie."

