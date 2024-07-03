A lady on the internet showed people that she used fish oil and vitamin E oil to get her skin glowing

The woman used a needle to poke a hole in the oil capsules to get the liquid out to rub onto her skin

Members of the online community raised their eyebrows for the beauty routine and wondered if they would smell like fish

A woman mixed fish and vitamin E oil to glow her skin. Images: @aromatalks20

Source: TikTok

A beauty enthusiast took to social media to share her interesting skincare routine for glowing skin, combining fish oil with vitamin E oil.

Taking to her TikTok account, the app user, who uses the handle @aromatalks20 on the social media platform, showed viewers two see-through capsules she held in each hand between two fingers. One contained fish oil, and the other had stored vitamin E oil.

The woman then used a needle to poke a hole in the capsules, squeezing the contents in her hand. She rubbed the liquids together and applied them to her body.

The TikTokker said in her caption:

"Glow your skin at home with these two ingredients."

Watch the video below:

How does fish oil and vitamin E benefit your skin?

Fish oil

According to Medical News Today, fish oil comes from fish rich in omega-3, such as mackerel and herring. Research has suggested that fatty acids can improve skin health and specific skin conditions, such as eczema and acne. However, scientists still need to perform more research on the effectiveness of fish oil in treating certain skin conditions.

Vitamin E

Regarding vitamin E, Medical News Today explains that it is a group of fat-soluble vitamins with antioxidant effects. The oil derived from the vitamin can be applied directly to the skin or added to lotions, creams, and gels. Some potential benefits of using vitamin E oil include moisturising the skin, healing wounds, preventing or minimising the appearance of scars, and reducing itching.

Netizens react to fish oil and vitamin E oil beauty routine

The video became viral, and many took to the comment section, curious about the woman's unique skincare routine. Tonnes feared that they would reek of fish.

@diamondempir45 shared what they would do:

"I'd rather take it than apply it to my body because of the smell."

@marypretty16 laughed and shared their thoughts:

"Doesn't the fish oil smell fishy? I love the glow, but I can't smell like that. The use could make someone's skin smell like fish forever."

@viki.minnash told the online community:

"I mix mine with my cream."

Source: Briefly News