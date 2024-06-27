From Bald Beauty to Blessed: Woman Shares Hair Growth Serums She Used

A woman went from being bald to having shoulder-length hair after using hair growth serums

One serum targeted the roots while the other was made to work on people's hairlines

Social media users in the comment section shared their messages of concern and hope for longer hair

A woman used two serums for her hair to grow. Images: @masodibeauty

Source: TikTok

A lady who previously rocked a bald look shared that she used serums to grow her hair.

Taking to TikTok (@masodibeauty), Liz Letsoalo, founder of Masodi Organics, shared before-and-after clips of her hair growth journey with internet users. First, the video shows her hairstyle resembling a buzz cut, then cuts to the woman with a shoulder-length hairdo.

She credited Masodi Organics' minoxidil serum, showing off two products. One was for the roots, while the other was for hairlines.

Watch the video below:

What is minoxidil?

According to the health publication Cleveland Clinic, minoxidil treats different forms of hair loss by increasing hair growth on the scalp. The medication is for external use only and should not be digested.

The publication adds that people should report side effects such as allergic reactions or burning, itching, crusting, or peeling of treated skin to a health provider. Hair colour or texture changes, dizziness, irritation on the application site, or unexpected hair growth do not require medical attention unless bothersome.

Netizens react to hair growth

The video garnered over a million views, and people took to the comment section with questions of concern and messages of hope to have longer hair.

@_tumi_kkceo wrote online:

"Please, I’ve been having deep conversations with my hairline. I told her I was giving her one last try. Will these serums restimulate growth on my hairline?"

@theeprettychef_home, who added the products to her cart, said:

"I got mine yesterday. I'm excited."

@suzangp shared with internet users:

"I started, and I can slowly see the progress. I just need to stay consistent."

A user of one of the products, @toto03920, commented:

"The product does work. It’s only been a week, and I see a huge difference. I’m only using the root serum, but it dries my hair."

Source: Briefly News