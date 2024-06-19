A South African woman shared a post on TikTok, raving about Silky Touch hair grower

The video shows her hair and highlights the product, which she says she applies once or twice a week

Viewers were interested and asked questions about where to buy it, and some shared their experiences of using it before

Many women desire healthy, long hair. One Mzansi woman may have the answer to their haircare dreams.

TikTok user @lollygitywa1 shared a video in which she showed off her long and healthy-looking hair before revealing a product—which cost her just R25—that helped her achieve it.

Woman showcases hair grower product

In the clip, she showed off three bottles of Silky Touch, which she swears by for healthy hair growth. @lollygitywa1 also suggested applying the product once or twice a week.

According to Takealot, where the product can be purchased, Silky Touch promotes hair growth, prevents hair breakage and loss, and improves the overall health and strength of the hair.

The formula contains natural ingredients such as castor oil, tea tree oil, and peppermint oil, which are known to have beneficial properties for hair.

Watch the woman's TikTok video below:

Mzansi keen to buy the hair grower

The video piqued many netizens' attention as they responded with questions about the product and where they could find it. Others also commented on how they had used Silky Touch before and said it worked wonders for them.

mandyncapayi950 asked where to get Silky Touch:

"Where did you buy it dear? I need it."

Sethu Jellytots ♥️ wanted to see the results:

"Sicela before and after ."

Wendy_Lee commented:

"Ezam zi2 inwele sana . I will hunt for this product . Thank you sis."

Charlotte_Mashaba shared her experience with the product:

"I used to use this when I was young, and I had the best hair in school I’m now struggling with my hair… I guess this is my sign .

Thabe Mncube asked:

"I'm in PMB ngingaythola kuphi? (Where can I get it?)."

‍♀️ loved the product:

I" bought it when you recommended it on Instagram last year, and my hair is the longest it’s ever been ."

Nonny asked about hair shredding:

"I am just stressing about the hair starts shedding when you stopped What do we do ke??"

Woman shares 3 products for R50 that saved her hairline

In more haircare news, Briefly News reported that a woman with a previously struggling hairline got great value for her R50.

Genevieve (@genevieve_brownn) shared a TikTok video, plugging ladies on three products that helped repair her damaged hairline.

She shared a clip of her hairline a year ago versus how it looks now, and the difference is dramatic. Genevieve's hairline is much fuller and healthier thanks to the three products she swears by.

