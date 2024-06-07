A woman named Genevieve shared a TikTok video showcasing her successful hair growth routine

She credits three products, which only cost her R50, for repairing her damaged hairline

The video impressed many viewers, especially young women struggling with similar hair issues

A woman showed how she repaired her hairline using three affordable products. Image: @genevieve_brownn

Source: TikTok

A woman with a previously struggling hairline got great value for her R50.

Woman shows off 3 products for R50

Genevieve (@genevieve_brownn) shared a TikTok video, plugging ladies on three products that helped repair her damaged hairline.

In the post, she shows a clip of what her hairline looked like a year ago versus how it looks now, and the difference is impressive. Genevieve's hairline is a lot fuller and healthier thanks to the three products she swears by.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The products included a med-care hair lotion and hair food from Vita Glow, as well as a placenta hair serum, which is said to be enriched with vitamins and helps with hair fallout.

Watch the video below:

Ladies rush to repair their hairlines

The video had scores of young woman rushing to order the hair products in hopes of rescuing and repairing their hairlines.

Tshego Khonkhobe commented:

"Girl you just reminded me of Vita glow products, so good. Even the lotion alone is good for hair growth ."

Neoza commented:

"I’ve never ordered anything this fast yhoo❤️. Thank you dear."

Mercia Roos replied:

"Just ordered mine from Takealot please tell us how to mix and use it."

nanzo commented:

"I'm seeing this post at 5am and I just put my order. n\Now we wait and follow you."

sijabulile_ responded:

"You are doing the Lord's work."

SNOW-NOW wrote:

"Thank you just bought mine online now now❤️."

South African woman glues human hair to make baby hairs

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman's 'big forehead hack' had netizens far from impressed.

A TikTok video shared by @makiki_1 shows her rocking fresh braids and looking at the mirror before proceeding to show how she conceals her big forehead appearance using human hair extensions.

In the clip, @makiki_1 applies glue to her forehead and hairline before placing and laying pieces of human hair and styling to give the illusion of exaggerated baby hairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News