A South African woman on TikTok shared a video showing how she hides her big forehead

In the clip, she is seen using glue to stick human hair extensions to cover her forehead

Many viewers found the technique unflattering and discouraged her from repeating it

A South African woman's 'big forehead hack' had netizens far from impressed.

Woman lays baby hairs on forehead

A TikTok video shared by @makiki_1 shows her rocking fresh braids and looking at the mirror before proceeding to show how she conceals her big forehead appearance using human hair extensions.

In the clip, @makiki_1 is seen applying glue to her forehead and hairline before placing and laying pieces of human hair and styling to give the illusion of exaggerated baby hairs.

Once done, @makiki_1 styles her braids into her desired style and shows off the overall hairstyle before she heads out to meet a Xhosa man.

SA criticises woman's baby hairs

Many netizens reacted to the woman's video with banter and funny commentary, saying it didn't look good and that she must never do the hair styling again.

Kitso replied:

"Indlondlo yama edge."

Miss Pp commented:

"Ayo baby hair sana le, yincwadi Ka Mathew verse don't ever do that again

EsisMomsa said:

"Hai ngeke no no khuzani."

Siwaphiwe Siwa Skosa replied:

"Hayini bethuna ."

bongi_mtshali1 said:

"Ngiyasaba ukwenza mina…Bangangihleka ekhaya bethi amagagasi ani lawa ."

Dandelion wrote:

"Izigaxa zama edges ."

YibaJayresponded:

"Don't do it again ."

Owethu owu cmall

"Gcobe iVicks but mawusuyekile ukwenza ama braids."

kubusykurweef replied:

"Amacurtain mos lawa and the problem is not isphongo but ihairline nontombi."

