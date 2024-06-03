A woman shared before and after footage of her skin after she used local skincare products

The young lady achieved clear results after two months of using the skincare brand Fundamentals Skincare

People in the comment section were in awe of the woman's skin and asked for the specifics of the products used

A woman used local skincare products to achieve clear skin. Images: @nhlamulo019

Source: TikTok

A young woman took to social media to share with Mzansi netizens the products she used to clear her skin.

Using the handle @nhlamulo019 on TikTok, Nhlamulo Ngobeni told app users that she used the local skincare brand Fundamentals Skincare to see the desired results, and it all occurred within two months of its use.

In Nhlamulo's video, she first shows what her skin looked like before using the products. While she had a bit of dark spots on her face, most disappeared when she showed what she looked like after using Fundamentals Skincare.

In another clip, she stated that the dark spots were fading away before showing the current state of her skin, which seemed to be clear.

Watch the video below:

Internet users show interest in skincare products plug

Nhlamulo's video received over 13,000 views. Many people also took to the beauty's comment section with queries about the products she used to clear her skin.

When @kelebogilem29 asked Nhlamulo which products she used for the dark spots as she experienced the same skin troubles, the young lady said:

"Alpha arbutin (serum), salicylic acid (toner), and the raspberry extract moisturiser. They are all Fundamentals Skincare products."

Loving the results, @hope_daystar stated:

"I'm here for the glow."

@success_katli8, whose skin broke out, asked Nhlamulo if she had experienced this, too. She replied:

"If you mean when I started using the products, then no, it didn’t."

@vibe_with_avee appreciated the video and said:

"The review I’ve been waiting for. Thank you."

