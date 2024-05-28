A South African woman took to social media to share a video showing various skincare products

According to her post, the products were under R200 each and were designed to remove dark marks

The video sparked interest among viewers who wanted to know more about the products and their effectiveness for different skin concerns

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A woman revealed several products that will help remove stubborn dark marks. Image: @ginah_c

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video plugging netizens on products under R200 each, that they could use to clear dark marks.

Woman shows dark marks skincare

Uneven skin tone caused by dark marks can be a cosmetic concern for some people. They may feel self-conscious about their appearance and desire a more uniform complexion.

A video shared by @ginah_c shows her showing various skincare products available at Clicks, which she swears by for removing dark marks.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the clip, @ginah_c shows various products from Portia M, such as a face wash and toner, a detoxifying scrub with activated charcoal from Himalaya, a face sheet mask, a CeraVe smoothing cleanser, Cetaphil moisturising lotion, a vitamin C cleansing foam from Garnier, and many others.

"How to remove dark spots under R200. Products that remove dark spots," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

SA asks for skincare tips

The video garnered over 1.3 million views and comments from intrigued netizens who were curious about the products, their effectiveness and their prices.

Others also asked questions about other skincare issues and suitable products to use.

hlompho904 asked:

"Do you have turmeric soup?

Mpilonhle Lopez asked:

"What about dark spots on the body ?"

madlaminomuhle commented:

"'What works for me, might not work for you'."

Auntie Martha replied:

"Portia is the best."

revoo said:

"With Cetaphil under R200 aoua."

Olwethu Virginia responded:

"I don't have a dark spot; I just want my skin to glow, what should I use?"

Woman shares 5 skincare products for clear skin

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi ladies are in their skincare era, and netizens are loving every skincare plug. One lady shared five products to get clear skin.

TikTok user @refiloe_basetsana uploaded a clip on the video platform where she showcased all five products with prices to get clear skin.

The first team she unveiled was the Nova Pure Turmeric soap, available at Clicks and Dis-Chem for R25. @refiloe_basetsana also stated that one can find it at Spar for R35.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News