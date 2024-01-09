Uthando Nes'thembu fans have long-awaited news about the show's return, and it's finally here

Social media is buzzing with excitement as fans express their anticipation, picking sides and eagerly discussing their favourite wives

The announcement has sparked lively debates and expectations as fans gear up for another season of drama and intrigue

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers are in for a treat following the announcement that another season is coming this January.

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ Season 7 will be released on 25 January. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Uthando Nes'thembu's new season coming soon

South Africans on social media have been asking about new seasons of the popular reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu. Many have been calling for Musa Mseleku and his family to return to their TV screens.

Well, it looks like their prayers have finally been answered following the announcement that Uthando Nes'thembu Season 7 is coming this January. According to popular entertainment commentator , the show has been renewed for another season. Per the post, the show will start airing on 25 January. The post read:

"#UthandoNesthembu has been renewed for Season 7 and the new season premieres 25 January at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic "

Mzansi ecstatic over Uthando Nes'thembu's new season

Social media users are getting ready for another explosive season. Many are already picking sides and mentioning the wives they will be supporting and defending.

@HlehlesVilakazi said:

"We've been waiting ngapha yi big brother hai we are spoiled shem."

@MaabuleM noted:

"Team MaYeni ❤️ phakathi inside For those who say I'm always against maKhumalo..... This season, I'll make sure to defend her "

@ItsDaRealJay added:

"South African women will trash talk is'thembu mean while it is them who watch and support this show the most."

@_Chanteh noted:

"There’s a chess piece that’s just there on its own I wonder what that means cause definitely the others that are grouped together represent them."

@Aphie91 wrote:

"Prayers answered. Looking forward to seeing Thobile and Mbali."

Mandoza, HHP and Menzi Ngubane’s widows in new reality show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African reality TV industry is booming and fans are here for it. Social media users have reacted to the news of another upcoming show featuring the widows of some late stars.

Mzansi has seen reality shows about sangomas, slay queens, footballers' ex-wives and more. The announcement of another show received mixed reactions from viewers.

Source: Briefly News