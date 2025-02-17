Ratile Mabitsela's in-laws have finally broken their silence after their son, Lehlogonolo's tragic passing

A bereaved family representative stated that there would be more to reveal, seemingly alluding to a dark secret

Meanwhile, netizens are convinced that Ratile is yet to face a long battle with her in-laws after her husband's death

Ratile Mabitsela’s sister-in-law shared a cryptic statement after Lehlogonolo's death. Image: ZimojaL

Source: Instagram

Ratile Mabitsela's sister-in-law spoke out after the reality TV star lost her husband, saying the truth would come out.

What did Ratile Mabitsela's in-laws say?

Coming from the tragic news of Ratile Mabitsela's husband's death, the Mommy Club star's in-laws have once again addressed the public.

Elias Lehlogonolo Mothapo Mabitsela reportedly took his life, and while his estranged wife comes to terms with the loss, his sister apparently has some tea to spill.

Ratile Mabitsela’s sister-in-law says "the truth" would come out. Image: ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

vukosientertainment9759 posted a recording of Lauren Mabitsela's live stream, in which she claimed, in a cryptic statement, that the truth would come out in due time:

"Time is a great revealer of things. Time will reveal, the truth will prevail, but karma is not a real thing; it does not exist."

Mzansi weighs in on Mabitsela family statement

Netizens are worried about Ratile after her in-laws seemingly "excluded" her and her kids from the statement announcing her husband's death, with many suspecting that things would turn sour:

shaz___m said:

"The Mabitsela family will show Ratile flames. How come they don’t mention he was a father on the statement?"

Fiireee__ wrote:

"That family excluded Ratile from the statement? I'd go to court for his body since we are all being petty."

sori_lab advised:

"Ratile, what you’re gonna have to do is stand up and fight for your kids because that family won’t do it. Not with that lame statement."

LordFarqu44d posted:

"The family of Ratile’s husband are so cold in that statement - mentioning that they lost a son and brother but not husband and dad. But ultimately, it’s the wife who has legal authority over decisions related to her husband’s body and burial."

Ethelmackay_ was stunned:

"Ratile’s ex-husband committed suicide, and the family intentionally excluded her from the media statement."

Afrikan__queen asked:

"Why are they not acknowledging that he was a father and a husband?"

Patriotic_Tee added:

"They are setting the foundation to fight for his stuff and money. Just wait and see - they will be dragging Ratile to courts stating that she shouldn’t get anything."

Source: Briefly News