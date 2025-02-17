2Baba's mother has broken her silence amid her son's divorce drama with his estranged wife

Mrs Idibia claims her son's recent actions are out of character and seemingly alludes to his fiancée putting a spell on him

Netizens weren't impressed with 2Baba's mom's statements and called her a typical "boy-mom"

The drama in 2Baba's life appears far from over after his mom entered the chat with some damning allegations following his controversial engagement.

2Baba's mom breaks her silence

Weeks after 2Baba officially announced the end of his marriage to Annie Idibia, more and more people have weighed in on the couple's marital drama, from fans to celebrity friends.

It wasn't long into the divorce proceedings that the African Queen hitmaker popped the question and got engaged to his fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, and appeared over the moon. Still, according to his mom, this was completely out of character.

In a Twitter (X) video shared by yabaleftonline, Mrs Rose Idibia claims there's something terribly wrong going on. She believes that her son isn't being himself and seemingly accused Natasha of witchcraft:

"I'm calling on all mothers in Nigeria to beg her to release my son. My son is going through a divorce process, and he's clearly not in his right senses. I know my son; this is not him.

"Please, Natasha, the beads you put on his hands and neck, remove them and free him."

Fans weigh in on 2Baba drama

Netizens called 2Baba's mom out for protecting her problematic son:

shansherley dragged:

"You just raised a horrible son, Momma, that's all."

clashofwaves said:

"Boy-mums are something else. Instead of seeing your son for what he is, a lying, manipulative, low-down, indisciplined man-child, you’d rather peddle the narrative that his current conquest has banged juju on him."

nalaaamayaa wrote:

"Can someone tell her that just because she named her son 'Innocent' doesn't mean he actually is?"

Wandisa_L called out 2Baba's mom:

"That time, your son terrorised Annie for years, and y’all said nothing."

_olanike_ was stunned:

"Never-ending drama."

Khanyi Mbau calls out 2Baba

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khanyi Mbau blasting 2Baba after he announced his divorce.

The media personality said she had no respect for men who ran to social media when their relationships went south, saying it was disgusting.

