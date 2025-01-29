Khanyi Mbau recently slammed 2Baba after he confirmed his divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia

Khanyi accused him of running to social media to hide from his marital troubles, saying his actions were "disgusting"

The drag sparked a debate about the couple's relationship, with many saying Annie's friends should stay out of it

Khanyi Mbau called out 2Baba after his divorce from Annie Idibia. Images: mbaureloaded, annieidibia1

Khanyi Mbau wasn't happy with how 2Baba announced his divorce and decided to call him out.

What did Khanyi Mbau say to 2Baba?

Following 2Baba and his now-ex-wife, Annie Idibia's divorce, more and more people have shared their thoughts on the controversial separation, including their Young Famous and African co-star, Khanyi Mbau.

The reality TV star wasn't impressed with 2Baba's nonchalance regarding his divorce, considering his past scandals and putting his wife in a bad state.

Khanyi Mbau said 2Baba's attitude about divorcing his wife, Annie Idibia, was "disgusting." Image: mbaureloaded

Twitter (X) user yabaleftonline shared Khanyi's Instagram post where she dragged 2Baba to hell and back for addressing the divorce on social media:

"Nothing makes me sick like a man who runs to social media when things go south in his relationship. @official2baba, disgusting! Annie does not walk alone."

This comes after Annie opened up about having miscarried in 2024, and things have now gone from bad to worse:

Netizens react to Khanyi Mbau's post

Fans said Khanyi needed to mind her business and let 2Baba and Annie handle their marital issues:

Ekene094 said:

"But women also run to social media to announce their divorce. So how is that different from what Tubaba did? I think it’s time for you all to shut up and focus on your business."

henryozil7 wrote:

"You should be worried about yourself and what’s happening in South Africa."

Anthonia210 posted:

"You guys should let Annie rest."

Meanwhile, peeps are still dragging 2Baba online:

ajikespam joked:

"Anyone who sings African Queen to you is a threat to your life, and you should act accordingly."

AlteOnly said:

"Trusting a dude called 2face is asking for trouble already."

tunzbabyy declared:

"This 2face and Annie thing just preaches one solid thing: There is absolutely no reward in suffering and enduring with a man!"

2Baba cosies up with new woman

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared footage of 2Baba having seemingly moved on to a new relationship.

The African Queen singer was spotted cosying up to an unknown woman just after announcing his divorce.

