Ratile Mabitsela, former Mommy Club cast member, continues to face rumors about ill treatment from her in-laws

The reality TV star recently lost her husband Lehlogonolo Mabitsela, who died under tragic circumstances

A blogger, Maphepha Ndaba, detailed the rumors about a clash between Ratile Mabitsela and the Mabitsela family, but the facts show otherwise

Ratile Mabitsela has been in headlines following the passing of her husband Lehlohonolo Mabitsela. The media personality's husband reportedly passed away after taking his own life not long after they finalised their divorce.

Ratile Mabitsela and her in-laws are fighting over Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's burial, but there was a peaceful funeral. Image: @lehlogonolo_e_wa_ga_mabitsela / @ratile_mabitsela

Ratile Mabitsela's woes have only increased as there have been rumors of his alleged mistress, Neo Tsele, mourning him publicly. Most recently, there have been more claims that she is not getting along with the Mabitsela family, but they've been proven to be unfounded.

Ratile Mabitsela allegedly strong-armed by in-laws

According to a post by @maphepha_ndaba, Ratile has been disagreeing with her late husband Lehlogongolo's family. The blogger claims that the family is fighting over Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's burial. Briefly News noted that @maphepa_ndaba's post shared on 02 March 2025 contradicts the fact that Lehlogonolo's sister Lauren shared photos on Instagram seemingly headed to a funeral on 20 February 2025. See the post below:

Blogger @maphepha_ndaba went on to allege that the family and Ratile are expected to fight over assets. Read the post below:

Do Ratile Mabitsela and her in-laws get along?

Briefly News reported that Ratile Mabitsela's sister-in-law seemingly spoke out against her after Lehlogonolo's passing. She hinted that there was more to his death than they were letting on.

The Mabitsela family was previously criticised after excluding Ratile from their statement about Lehlogono's passing. Their statement asked for privacy while dealing with Lehlogonolo's death, but online users continued to speculate about their relationship with Ratile. Many speculated that the family would point fingers at Ratile following his passing.

Ratile Mabitsela and in-laws do not seem to be in any public tiffs over Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's burial since his passing. Image: @BuzzLifenews / X

SA speculates about Ratile and in-laws

Many online users shared their thoughts about the latest rumours about Ratile and the Mabitsela family. Peeps expressed their sympathy for Ratile over the alleged difficulties she's facing while a few realised that Lehlogonolo's funeral took place.

thandolwethu_n pointed out:

"I thought the funeral has taken place already."

michelle_koenane said:

"This is so painful because Ratile never spoke ill of her husband and she always protected him with all his cheating scandals publicly. She protected her man and all this hate towards her by her in-laws is unnecessary."

highttea8 commented:

"Love how Ratile has been so graceful through this, saw her at mall of africa in black, mourning respectfully. The only dignity left of that busy man is her respectful ways. The in laws could have done better shem yaz."

mbali_mababes wrote:

"I wish the in-laws could support and love their daughter-in-law without adding stress to herlives. This toxicity is not necessary especially when two have built together."

Ratile Mabitsela reeling after Lehlogonolo's death

Briefly News previously reported that businessman and reality TV star Lehlogonolo Mabitsela passed away on 12 February 2025. He was the estranged husband of former The Mommy Club reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela.

According to Drum, Ratile was left pained by his passing, and was quoted saying, "It's turned out very worse." She also reportedly exclaimed, "The pain!"

According to the news publication, Mabitsela took his own life. The couple was going through a divorce. This week, they celebrated the 7th birthday of their twins.

Disclaimer: If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

