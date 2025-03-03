Opera singer Thembisilie Twala, who is best known for her vocals on Zola 7's song Don't Cry , has passed away

South Africans are mourning the passing of the singer and have been sharing tribute messages to her family

Media personality Zola Hashatsi announced that she was hospitalised after she suffered from a stroke, however, her family is yet to confirm the report

Thembisile Twala was best known for her vocals on Zola 7's song 'Don't Cry.' Image: gauteng_choiristers

Source: Instagram

It is with sadness that we share the passing of veteran opera singer Thembisile Twala. The singer's death has sent shockwaves throughout social media.

Singer Thembisile Twala passes away

News of Thembisile Twala's death was announced on Sunday afternoon. Twala joined the Gauteng Choristers, an opera singing group, in 2003. In 2004, she provided the soothing and powerful vocals to Zola 7's classic hit song, Don't Cry.

'Don't Cry' singer Thembisile Twala has passed away. Image: @Hybreed_ZA

Source: Twitter

After her death, the official page of the choir group took to Instagram to announce the passing of one of their opera singers, Thembisile Twala:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one our longest serving members (joined in 2003), Thembisile Twala. May her soul rest in peace. We are shattered as a choir."

Mzansi mourns Thembisile Twala

Media personality Zola Hashatsi announced on Instagram that Twala had allegedly suffered a stroke: "She was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. To think I was speaking to @Kgomotsomeso as she played that song a few weeks ago on @KayaON959. Thank you, Bongani Drama, for alerting me."

Netizens were saddened by the talented singer's passing, and they shared some sweet words to her. Just recently, Angie Stone passed away after a car accident. Zola 7 is yet to react to her passing.

xolanimogomotsi exclaimed:

"Awu Nkosi Yami, I can't believe I'm waking up to such sad news."

mtirara_nonie_ said:

"I’ve been sitting in silence the entire morning. I could only play back the Mighty GC Against All Odds. Today has to be the saddest day. Take Heart, MaGC Amahle. Yhoooo."

Maso_Keys said:

"A very sad week in the South African opera and choral music fraternities following the passing of Thembisile Twala, best known for her feature with Zola on Don’t Cry."

una_vhavenda shared:

"RIP Thembisile Twala. You have one of the greatest hooks of all time."

@Modisco99 reacted:

"Oh man, this is so sad. I loved her soprano solos whenever Gauteng Choristers performed. The choral community really lost a beautiful vocalist. Rest well, Thembisile Twala."

@justbongz cried:

"Ngicela usule inyembezi ungakhali" Oooohhhhhhh. Rest in Peace Thembisile."

@Lwanda_remarked:

"Shame, I see Thembisile Twala passed away. Her appearance on Zola 7 is permanently etched into South African history."

@Ngizokhuluma asked:

"How can you not cry? Thembisile, in achieving her dreams, made others believe that they, too, could achieve theirs. Alale! It's fair to cry now."

Suthukazi Arosi has passed away

In a previous report from Briefly News, Eastern Cape singer Suthukazi 'Suthu' Arosi has passed away after battling with stage 4 cancer.

The singer had been in and out of hospital for chemotherapy, however, the bill had piled up, and she sought assistance from the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News