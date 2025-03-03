Opera singer Thembisile Twala's tragic passing was announced on Sunday, 2 March 2025

The singer, who was a member of the Gauteng Choiristers, is best known for her work with Zola 7 on his smash hit Don't Cry

In a video, Zola 7 reacted to her death, and he expressed how proud he is of her and that he will be meeting with her family

South African opera singer Thembisile Twala has passed away. Rapper and TV personality Zola 7 has acknowledged her passing in a touching video.

Opera singer Thembisile Twala has died

News of the iconic opera singer Thembisile Twala's death rocked many people online. Twala was best known for her wonderful vocals on Zola 7's smash hit song Don't Cry from his 2004 album Bhambatha.

The cause of death has not been shared at the time Briefly News published the news of her death. However, media personality Zola Hashatsi shared on X that she was hospitalised after she suffered a stroke.

Zola 7 reacts to Thembisile Twala's death

In a video shared on X by @MDNnewss, a visibly sad Zola 7 said he has been receiving endless calls from people regarding the singer's passing.

"I found out a bit late about the passing of Thembi, the girl who worked with me on 'Don't Cry.' I have been receiving endless calls, but I will respectfully give the family some time before they allow us to meet up with them," he shared.

The star said he is not at liberty to speak about her passing until he meets up with her family.

"I will be able to tell you what exactly happened from the family after I meet up with them. Until then, I will not be buying any story from the public [regarding her passing].

Zola 7 speaks proudly of Thembisile Twala

In his message, the Ghetto Scandalous hitmaker said he was very proud of the work Thembisile Twala did after they worked together. Before they worked together, Twala joined the opera singing group called the Gauteng Choristers. Before her passing, she was still doing amazing things while in the group.

Zola, who had his fair share of hardships, said he was very proud of Twala's success.

"One thing I can tell you, she did say when she was still young that she will fly, and she did fly on her own, and she did that very well. It is one of those things where you work with a young artist, and then you watch them flourish. That is exactly what happened, and I am very proud of her. I am a bit moved," he stated.

Mzansi reacts to Zola 7's touching video

People were touched by Zola's humility and the way he spoke about Twala.

@Malume_1995 argued:

"Zola must pay for the funeral arrangements and At least 2.5 million to the family. That girl made him millions."

@FootballStage_1 stated:

"He dearly loved her.

@thebigbucksteen hailed:

"Man of respect, Zola 7."

