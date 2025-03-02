Angie Stone lost her life in a tragic accident, and her loved ones as well as fans, are in mourning

The American singer gained international fame and is recognised as an R&B legend in South Africa

Angie Stone's Mzansi fans expressed their sorrow over the devastating update about the musician

Rain Down hitmaker Angie Stone recently passed away at 63 years old. Angie Stone's trip from a show in the US turned deadly.

American R&B Singer Angie Stone dies at 63 years old in an accident. Image: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

South Africans reacted to Angie Stone's passing. The musician performed in Mzansi in 2022 and her local fan base was devastated.

Angie Stone dies

According to TMZ, musician Angie Stone died on 01 March 2025, while traveling in Montgomery, Alabama. The musician was reportedly heading home after finishing a show when her car overturned. Angie was the only fatality in the accident while eight people were injured.

Ms Stone's family's spokesperson Deborah R. Champagne assured fans that the singer's family would release more information about her death. IOL reported that Angie Stone's daughter Diamond Stone shared a mournful Facebook post. Diamond was filled with sorrow and wrote:

"My mommy is gone."

R&B icon Angie Stone leaves a mark

Angie is considered a hip-hop pioneer as she was a part of one of the first all-female rap groups, The Sequence, before becoming an R&B legend. Her group was the first of its kind signed to Sugar Hill Records. According to New York Times, she was also heralded as a part of the neo-soul trend in the 90s which included he likes of Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu and others. Her debut solo album Black Diamond was certified Gold and included one of her biggest hits, Wish I Didn't Miss You. Angie won Best R&B Soul Single and Best New R&B/Soul/Rap Artist at the 6th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.

Angie also showcased her comedic skills in acting. Ms Stone appeared in the film Scary Movie V and Kevin Hart's Ride Along.

American R&B Singer Angie Stone was an icon and she won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in the 2000s. Image: Vinnie Zuffant

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reported that Ms Stone attracted many Mzansi supporters in 2022 when she was a headliner at the DSTV Delicious Festival. The local music festival often brings American music legends and past performers, including Maxwell.

Angie Stone's SA fans mourn

American artists often have fan bases in South Africa and Angie Stone did too. Mzansi fans mourned her passing. Read the comments from South African fans below:

afrika_zah said:

"A legend. Farewell Angie."

_essie_m remarked:

"Wild😭"

soullyfentertainment exclaimed:

"My heart😭💔"

samie_harrie added:

"Life is sooo short we don't know our time but let this remind us and encourage us to know and be with God🙏🥺"

abigail_motloung commented:

"Sad indeed 💔"

fifi.south_africa wrote:

"Bless her ❤️🙏🏽🕊"

Roberta Flack dies at 88, tributes pour

Briefly News previously reported that Roberta Flack, born on 10 February 1937, has passed away. The American Grammy-award winning singer and pianist reportedly departed on 24 February 2025.

Her publicist said she was surrounded by her family members when she passed away peacefully.

According to Kaya 959, Flack was diagnosed with a serious illness in 2022 and had to step away from music as it affected her ability to sing.

