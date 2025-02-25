American singer Roberta Flack has reportedly passed away at the age of 88, surrounded by her family

Fans from around the world have shared their heartfelt tributes to Roberta, thanking her for her contribution to the music industry

According to her publicist, Flack was diagnosed with ALS in 2022, and this affected her ability to sing

US star Roberta Flack passed away at the age of 88. Image: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

American singer Roberta Flack has passed away

Roberta Flack, born on 10 February 1937, has passed away. The American Grammy-award winning singer and pianist reportedly departed on 24 February 2025.

Her publicist said she was surrounded by her family members when she passed away peacefully.

According to Kaya 959, Flack was diagnosed with ALS in 2022 and had to step away from music as it affected her ability to sing.

In a tribute post on Instagram, the page that quoted a phrase Flack is most known for: "Remember: Always walk in the light. If you feel like you're not walking in it, go find it. Love the light."

Fans share tribute messages to Flack, thanking her for music

Heartfelt tributes continue to pour in for the late Roberta Flack. People shared their fond memories of the singer and many thanked her for her contribution to the music industry.

US singer Roberta Flack has passed away at the age of 88. Image: Paul Natkin

Source: Getty Images

Here are the reactions below:

davidescorrano2003 said:

"Thank you for your everlasting legacy of music and beautiful songs. Rest in peace, legend, we will always speak your name!"

shon_lomax shared:

"Brilliant. Genius. Singer. Songwriter. You and Donny have been reunited. An everlasting duo."

beaperez1965 expressed:

"Thank you for the music, your legacy will live on forever. Rest well Queen."

gratitude24x7 replied:

"Sincerest condolences to your family and close friends. So sad to have heard this news. Your music made this world a little sweeter."

rendur89 said:

"R.I.P. Roberta Flack. Thank you so very much for your beautiful music. Condolences and all my love and prayers to her family and friends."

ericerichardson shared:

"Sleep well songbird. Your music and legacy will continue to inspire."

ceciliamartadesigns expressed their love:

"Love you always Queen 👑@officialrobertaflack! Such an honour and privilege to have shared quality time on and off stage with you…and to continue to enjoy your stunning vocals, your songs, and your piano playing, always inspiring a “Mood” and somehow you’ve ended up on almost all my playlists so I can hear you dail. Thank you for the inspiration which I know will live in me, in us all who will continue to love you. Rest in love. Roberta Flack."

jacedesiree shared:

"Say it isn't so. I just thanked her last week here telling her how much I and my soldier dad loved her music. My father even went out and bought Killing Me Softly. He played it all the time. Rest in peace, Ms Flack."

Suthukazi Arosi loses cancer battle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Suthukazi 'Suthu' Arosi allegedly passed away after battling stage 4 cancer.

Arosi had been in and out of hospital for chemotherapy however the bill had piled up and she sought assistance from the public.

