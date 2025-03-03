Babes Wodumo Addresses Lobola Claims Made by Late Husband’s Sister: “He Paid Lobola From His Pocket”
- South African Gqom queen and dancer Babes Wodumo has addressed the allegations made by her late husband Mampinthsa's sister Pinky Gumede
- Pinky claimed that the late Kwaito star didn't finance his lobola and their wedding but instead alleged it was done so by the production company
- The reality TV star quickly rubbished the claims and stated that her late husband paid her lobola from his own pocket
Drama erupted once again in Baes Wodumo's life recently, just after announcing her upcoming reality TV show on MojaLove Wena Wodumo.
Babes Wodumo denies claims made by Mampintsha's sister
South African gqom queen and dancer Babes Wodumo's life just keeps on getting dramatic.
Recently, according to Fakazanews, Wodumo decided to address the claims that were made by her late husband Mampintsha's sister Pinky Gumede about their lobola and wedding ceremony.
Pinky earlier on alleged that her late brother didn't finance Babes' lobola or their wedding ceremony but that the production company of their reality show on Showmax was the one that paid for everything, but the Gqom star quickly rubbished the claims, mentioning that her husband paid for everything from his own pocket.
"Pinky knows nothing about the lobola negotiations. Mandla was never broke, and he paid lobola from his pocket. As the Simelane family, we received lobola from Mandla and not from Showmax or the production company. Pinky wouldn’t know this because she never assisted Mandla financially in any way."
Babes Wodumo's love life after Mampintsha's death
The mother of one has been rumoured to be back on the dating scene following her husband's passing. According to several reports, Babes was allegedly dating Amaroto band member Sabelo Zuma. The star poured cold water on the allegations, saying he was just a friend. She said:
"I was married to Mampintsha; he was my husband; I can't just date for the sake of dating. There are certain things I need to do and announce to my family before that."
Trailer for Babes Wodumo's reality show
Meanwhile, the Durban Gqom star Babes Wodumo has finally released the trailer for her upcoming reality TV show Wena Wodumo. The reality show was originally titled Uthando Lodumo. Following the death of the Kwaito star Mampinthsa, it was renamed Wena Wodumo.
Following the release of the trailer, Babes Wodumo's fans have been calling her TV gold as the trailer reveals some explosive details about Babes' marriage to the late Mampinthsa Shimora and his alleged side chicks.
In the clip she shared on her Instagram page, a man is heard saying she is not Mampintsha's wife. In another scene, Babes speaks about opening Mampinthsa's phone and finding some text messages from other women.
Babes Wodumo visits Shimora with a champagne bottle
In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo visited Shimora to the cemetery with a bottle of champagne in one hand.
People grew worried about her, with some saying they wished the singer would slow down and deal with her husband's death in another manner.
