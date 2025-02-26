Mampintsha's sister Pinky Gumede has threatened to take legal action against Moja Love and Parental Advisory Production for allegedly exploiting her

Pinky Gumede alleges that she and her late mother were previously underpaid and mistreated during the shooting of uThando Lodumo

She said Parental Advisory Production's Thomas Gumede convinced them to shootWena Wodumo after making false promises

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mampintsha's sister Pinky Gumede has accused Moja Love and Parental Advisory Production of exploitation. Image: mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Pinky Gumede, the sister of the late musician Mampintsha, has threatened to sue Moja Love claiming she was not paid for her appearance in a new reality TV show. Pinky isn’t the only one feeling short-charged by a TV network. Her sister-in-law Babes Wodumo allegedly ended her relationship with a streaming giant in search of a better deal.

Pinky Gumede accuses production company of mistreatment

Pinky will appear in Wena Wodumo, which premieres on Moja Love on 29 March. She detailed her unpleasant experience working with the show’s producers, Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu of Parental Advisory Production.

Pinky Gumede told Sunday World that the producers initially approached her and her mother about appearing on Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo’s reality TV show, uThando Lodumo.

Pinky alleges that the production company didn’t pay them well after shooting two seasons with them.

“We shot two seasons with them and we were badly paid. Even then we were ill-treated, and we had to fight for our money,” Pinky said.

She said following Mampintsha’s untimely demise, Parental Advisory Production approached the Gumedes for Season 3 of the show. Pinky said they initially refused but eventually gave in after Thomas convinced them citing the wellbeing of Mampintsha’s child.

“But again, Thomas begged us, he apologised and even promised to do things right. He said we must think of Mampintsha’s child. And he said if we refuse to shoot, we might jeopardise the child’s future. Based on this we agreed, but we never signed any documents,” she said.

Pinky Gumede threatens legal action against Moja Love

She says when she asked for a contract, Thomas assured her he was looking into it. Pinky Gumede claims Thomas ghosted her after Mampintsha’s funeral and she was hurt because she knew she’d been played again.

Pinky claims she’d moved on from the issue but old wounds were reopened when she saw the TV show’s trailer. She vowed to take legal action if Moja Love and Parental Advisory Production failed to pay her.

“But I will not stop demanding money. I also want my mother’s money if they fail to pay me, I’ll sue them,” said Pinky.

Babes Wodumo remembers Mampintsha 2 years after his death

Meanwhile, Babes Wodumo remembered her late husband Mampintsha on his 2nd death anniversary on 24 December 2024.

Babes Wodumo penned a sweet message to her hubby Mampintsha on his death anniversary. Image: Lucky Nxumalo/Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Gqom musician penned a heartfelt message on her verified Instagram account. South Africans consoled Babes and advised her to allow herself to grieve.

SA gushes after Babes Wodumo shares selfies without makeup

Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo had South Africans gushing over her natural beauty.

The Wololo hitmaker shared a couple of selfies without makeup on her X (formerly Twitter) account. Netizens showered her with praise with some reminiscing over Mampintsha’s words regarding his wife’s ravishing beauty.

Source: Briefly News