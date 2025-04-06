Americans have taken steps to try and minimise Elon Musk's undeniable influence in American politics

The South African-born billionaire has made way into American politics thanks to his close relationship with President Donald Trump

Many Americans have shared their frustration about Elon Musk's presence and impact in the USA

Elon Musk is facing attacks from both Americans and South Africans. Most recently, some Americans have taken things further to show that they do not want Elon Musk in America.

Elon Musk is the subject of a petition to get the billionaire out of the USA. Image: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans have also expressed their dislike for Elon Musk. The billionaire has become a political heavyweight in America thanks to Donald Trump.

Americans want Elon Musk out of USA

A few Americans have created a petition to strip Elon Musk of his naturalized American citizenship. The petition detailed that those who signed agree that Elon Musk has had undue and corrupting political influence in America.

Elon Musk comes under fire

The petition comes after Elon Musk was appointed as the Senior Advisor to the President of the Department of Government Efficiency. The billionaire was also one of the top donors to Donald Trump's run for president with a whopping R5 billion donation, according to The Washington Post.

In South Africa, Elon has been in hot water for supporting views that there is racial discrimination against the white population in South Africa. Locals were convinced that Elon Musk was connected to Trump's announcement that Afrikaner farmers could seek refuge in America. Elon was also up in arms after South Africa denied the launch of Starlink in the country. The deal was possibly jeopardised after Elon publicly accused the ANC of expropriating land without compensation from white people.

Elon Musk has been getting criticism from all angles in the USA and South Africa. Image: Apu Gomes

Source: Getty Images

SA rejects Elon Musk

Some online users were eager to support the petition. At the time of this writing, the petition had collected more than 1,000 signatures. South Africans commented on the post insisting that the billionaire is not welcome in SA. Read the comments:

@hurtbyfootball said:

"Why did we do to Americans to deserve this, they must keep him!"

@schuk42524 commented:

"Not got into happen because there are zero grounds legally to do such an action!"

@Mashudu22, a South African said:

"We don’t want him here. Deport him to Canada where his grand father comes from."

Others supported Elon:

@bambo_malesela added:

"We don't want him - he can go build his empire on the moon."

@youngblesstmoni argued:

"Deporting someone for being controversial isn’t democracy, it’s desperation in disguise."

"Elon Musk clarifies identity and slams land reform law

Briefly News previously reported that businessman Elon Musk got candid about his identity, which sparked a flurry of comments online.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, took to his social media platform X where he spoke about his identity, saying that he did not grow up as an Afrikaner but rather an English South African. He also expressed that he considers himself to be "simply an American."

In a nation where the past of a white minority depriving its Black people of land hangs large, that has rekindled a national conversation about land reform. Since apartheid ended in 1994 and Nelson Mandela came to power, the

