One woman set the internet ablaze with her remarkable weight loss transformation, sharing her journey in an empowering post.

A South African lady showcased her remarkable weight loss journey. Image: Kgomotso Kubu/Facebook

Woman shows weight loss transformation

The lady took to her Facebook account under the handle Kgomotso Kubu where she reflected on her significant physical transformation.

She showcased how she looked before and after losing weight while expressing the challenges she faced during the journey, including maintaining discipline and staying motivated. While taking to her caption she simply said the following:

"Don't change your wardrobe, change your eating habits. Ask me how."

The post quickly went viral on social media leaving many people impressed by her weight loss journey.

Take a look at the post below:

SA were impressed with the lady's weight loss video

Social media users were astounded by the stunner's weight loss as many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply gushed over her new body.

Liseka Ndlumbini Ndongeni said:

"Yhoo what a beautiful transformation how you did you do it."

Given Sithole wrote:

"You did good."

Qhawekazi Siphe Njongwe added:

"You look gorgeous."

Malloko Queen Ramatswi commented:

"You look Good."

Georginah Madida replied:

"You don't motivate ppl if you want them to text you. Just share with everyone how you managed, that is why I wake up in the morning do my walk for 8 to 10 km 3 to 4 times a week, eat small portions, cut down on sugar and drink more water."

Banyana Makobo gushed over the lady saying:

"Wow, beautiful."

South African women show off their weight loss journey

A young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.

A young woman posted an inspiring video showing her weight loss transformation, which wowed many online users.

