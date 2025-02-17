Mzansi Woman’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Transformation Leaves SA Raving: "Beautiful"
- A hun flaunted her impressive weight loss transformation which wowed many people on the internet
- The post went viral on social media gaining massive traction and gathering many likes and shares
- South Africans were stunned as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One woman set the internet ablaze with her remarkable weight loss transformation, sharing her journey in an empowering post.
Woman shows weight loss transformation
The lady took to her Facebook account under the handle Kgomotso Kubu where she reflected on her significant physical transformation.
She showcased how she looked before and after losing weight while expressing the challenges she faced during the journey, including maintaining discipline and staying motivated. While taking to her caption she simply said the following:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Don't change your wardrobe, change your eating habits. Ask me how."
The post quickly went viral on social media leaving many people impressed by her weight loss journey.
Take a look at the post below:
SA were impressed with the lady's weight loss video
Social media users were astounded by the stunner's weight loss as many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply gushed over her new body.
Liseka Ndlumbini Ndongeni said:
"Yhoo what a beautiful transformation how you did you do it."
Given Sithole wrote:
"You did good."
Qhawekazi Siphe Njongwe added:
"You look gorgeous."
Malloko Queen Ramatswi commented:
"You look Good."
Georginah Madida replied:
"You don't motivate ppl if you want them to text you. Just share with everyone how you managed, that is why I wake up in the morning do my walk for 8 to 10 km 3 to 4 times a week, eat small portions, cut down on sugar and drink more water."
Banyana Makobo gushed over the lady saying:
"Wow, beautiful."
South African women show off their weight loss journey
- Briefly News previously reported that a young lady flaunted her new body, and she looked stunning.
- A young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.
- A young woman posted an inspiring video showing her weight loss transformation, which wowed many online users.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za