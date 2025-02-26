A man who was madly in love with his girlfriend decided to plan a romantic getaway with a lovely twist

The chap had been thinking of tying the knot with the love of his life and made his dream his new reality

Social media users congratulated the beautiful couple in a thread of over 500 comments

Love is one beautiful thing when done right. Some of the viral social media content includes couples falling in love.

A chap planned a beautiful proposal in Cape Town.

One chap shared how he convinced his girlfriend to marry him after planning the most perfect proposal.

Gent shares romantic story of proposing to his lady

A gentleman melted hearts after he documented his grand idea of convincing his lady to marry him. The chap planned a romantic proposal and kept it a secret from his lover.

The madly in love man booked a flight to Cape Town and invited his girlfriend. His girlfriend thought they were going on one of their spontaneous trips while the chap was rehearsing how he’d pop the ring out.

The pair got to the mother city and enjoyed beautiful views before going to the V&A to hop on a helicopter for the grand surprise. As they enjoyed gorgeous views of Cape Town in the air, the chap pointed out the window for his lady to read.

A romantic question was planted in the sand at the beach:

“Will you marry me?”

The hun was so surprised that she cried in excitement and agreed to marry her dream man. She rocked her gorgeous ring with a big smile on her face.

The chap quoted Queen Bey and said:

“Like Beyoncè said, ‘If you like it, put a ring on it’.”

The happy gentleman captions his viral TikTok post:

“Our engagement was a really beautiful surprise for my then fiancé who is now my wife.”

See the TikTok post below:

A gent shared the story of his lovely proposal in Cape Town.

Mzansi reacts to lovely proposal in viral TikTok video

Social media users were moved by the lovely surprise and said:

A man shared his romantic proposal online.

@🎀Thee Chubby yellow bone🎀 commented:

“Lobola her, don't turn her into lord of the rings. Congratulations.”

@... prayed:

“Soon, someone's son will do this for me, Amen.”

@Boity🇿🇦 FREE🇨🇩 shared:

“Congratulations This is so sweet.”

@Lwazi Madhlala gushed:

“But love is beautiful.”

@knox realised:

“It's going to be a long year for us single people indeed.”

@user5269416078499 said:

“Spoken like a true man who won a prize.”

@Oretlhogonolofatse 🧡😻 commented:

“I'm afraid my man can never surprise me. I always find out what he is up to.”

@Miss Brown 👸 wrote:

“This is so sweet. Some people know how to love correctly.”

