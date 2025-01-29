A hardworking man shared how when someone is in love there are no excuses for not communicating

The chap showed off how he could give his lady the attention she needed while also getting things done at work

Social media users were moved by his lovely gesture and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 3K comments

Navigating romantic relationships is not an easy task but two people in love always find a way to make things work.

A busy gent made time for his partner and received praise online.

Source: TikTok

One gent showed how excuses should not be accepted when quality time with their lover is compromised.

SA gent shares how he gives bae attention during hectic work hours

A young South African gent shook the dating pool when he showed off how he keeps a good balance in his romantic relationship. The hardworking chap shared a glimpse of how demanding his job is.

In a romantic relationship, quality time is very important whether it be in person or over the phone. Most people fight about not having ebony time to spend together because of their busy schedules.

The chap showed how if a person really loves you, they’ll make a plan. The gent taped his cell phone to his ear to speak to his partner while attending to his work duties:

“If they wanted to, they would. I will never be too busy for you baby.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent’s making plan to keep in touch with lover

A lad made Mzansi realise that excuses should not be accepted in a relationship.

Source: TikTok

Social media users were moved by the chap’s lovely gesture and shared:

@sesethu_mdlamza commented:

“You know, social media will make us question our relationships.”

@Lady♡G!! said:

“My boyfriend told me to stay away from TikTok because I expect too much from him.”

@Brigo highlighted:

“True definition of people make time for who they want.”

@SOYISO realised the gesture:

“It took me a minute to see that.”

@Goodness💕manifested:

“May this kind of love locate me, Lord.”

@Rendani🌼 wrote:

“Let me send it to him and start a fight.”

@Leboow Blondiie:

“You need to be protected.”

