One young South African gentleman remembered a painful memory after his father visited his school

The gent went to school with his half-brother who had no idea of his existence and witnessed a scene that would scar him

Social media users felt sorry for the young man and shared messages in a thread of 350 comments

A Mzansi gent opened up about a moment that forever scarred him after his father chose another family over him.

He hopped on a viral TikTok trend where people share roots of their trauma paired with popular audio.

Gent shares brutal experience of attending school with half-brother

Cleo Ndlovu’s story about his broken family ached many hearts of people who read his story. The young man was caught in a bad situation after attending school with his half-brother when had no idea about his existence.

Ndlovu spotted his father driving a flashy car to school to pick up his other son. The chap locked eyes with his father and things got awkward. Instead of being called to share the ride with his “family”, Ndlovu ended up walking 10 minutes to the bus stop and hopped on a bus:

“I went to the same boarding school as my half-brother. He never knew this. One day my father came to pick him up in his sports car which everyone hyped him up for. I locked eyes with my dad until he looked away and I proceeded to walk 10 minutes to catch the bus.”

The story broke many South Africans who comforted the chap. He shared that he was okay and said:

“Based on a true story. Forgiven, not forgotten.”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi pained by gent healing from father wound

Social media users were heartbroken by the story and left messages in a thread of 350 comments:

@𝕮𝖑𝖊𝖔🧿 explained to his followers:

“My point is, I’m a very funny person, I’ve healed but I have an avoidant Attachment, I always get scared when someone shows me too much love. It’s just suspicious.”

@❤️😍Asipha shared:

“I saw my father on my birthday with his stepchildren buying clothes he called me and asked me to take them pictures after he gave me R15.”

@Rebz_TheUppityAfrican wrote:

“Men in South Africa are the weakest link, yho.”

@mazomamello commented:

“I was attending the very same school with my dad’s stepdaughter and he was always coming to fetch her and I would walk. The girl was living her best life with the latest phones and everything.”

@Linamandla😻said:

“Nah I'm so sorry man, you didn't deserve that.”

@Z shared:

“I used to go ask for money for school at my dad’s house and almost every month I’d find my step-sister with new clothes, shoes and so on, and he would say he doesn’t have it.”

