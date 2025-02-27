A gorgeous Mpumalanga estate in South Africa caught the attention of Mzansi's netizens because of its village vibes

The sprawling property is filled with houses dotted around rolling hills in a green and peaceful environment

Netizens adored how serene the landscape looked, with some asking how much a plot of land costs there

Some netizens were curious about an Mpumalanga estate giving off village vibes. Images: just_exploring0/ TikTok, Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi is filled with spectacular and marvelous natural wonders. Mpumalanga is a place filled with such immense beauty, and Mzansi got to see it through a clip showcasing a sprawling estate that gave off village vibes. The area doesn't have a single wall in sight and has rolling hills as far as the eyes can see.

Views for days

TikTokker just_exploring0 shared their adventure through the lovely area. Even though there are rolling hills and grass everywhere, there is a cobbled road that makes travelling from house to house easier. What adds to the impressive landscape are the gorgeous houses. The video was posted with the following caption:

"I think I’ve found my dream estate"

Watch the video below:

Natural wonders galore

In another video posted on the same account, you can see all the wonders that can be explored in Mpumalanga. The province might be the most beautiful in South Africa in terms of natural diversity, and views. But this is Mzansi of course so that depends on what your taste might be. Even if you don't get to do much recreational activities, there's a lot to see in the province.

Mpumalanga is home to some of South Africa's most beautiful sights. Image: ICHAUVEL

Source: Getty Images

The three rondavels as shown above are one of the highlights of the area. You can get lost in the gorgeous views for hours on end. Another famous attraction to see is the Bourke's Luck Potholes, which are naturally occurring rock structures in the shape of, you guessed it, potholes.

South Africans were in love with the rolling hills and gorgeous views.

Read the comments below:

DrAunt said:

"The scenery and landscape are everything. Dullstroom is one of the beautiful places in SA; it looks peaceful. I always stop when driving past. The landscapes are beautiful💖👌🏾👌🏾"

YT: A life with U Siya asked:

"Is this also South Africa😅"

Sothandokuhle🇿🇦 mentioned:

"😩A dream retirement destination 🙏"

tumzanaide commented:

"I love rolling hills yoo."

Moe mentioned:

"This is how you create value out of land even if it's outside urban areas. Even if you call it a village, the value of that golf estate will keep escalating the more people settle there."

tebogochuene posted:

"Had my partner's birthday celebration there, beautiful place 🥰🥰"

Bee.Ongie shared:

"Do they do bookings for weekends away or holidays?"

