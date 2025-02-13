A local nurse showcased an affordable 8kh portable washing machine from OK Furniture, demonstrating how it operated

She set up the machine in her lounge, plugged it in, and showed the full washing process, including the water pipe in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were impressed, flooding the comment section with gratitude for the plug and promising to give the machine a try

A woman showed how well a top loader from OK Furniture worked online, impressing many. Image @balungilethusi

Source: TikTok

A young lady working as a nursing sister had social media buzzing after sharing a game-changing portable washing machine from a local furniture store that many said they could afford.

The video was posted on TikTok by @balungilethusi, who wanted to show her followers just how efficient the washing machine was., taking views through a step-by-step demonstration, highlighting its easy sset-upfunctionality.

The lady shows the machine in use

In the clip, the nurse places the washing machine in her lounge, plugs it in, and starts the washing process. The compact machine worth R1500 handles up to 8kg of laundry, making it ideal for individuals or small households.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After washing, she grabs a bucket and drains the dirty water using a pipe attached to the back of the machine, showing how simple and mess-free the process is.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the washing machine plug

The clip gained 884K views, 41K likes and over 1.2K comments as social media users flooded the feed with praise, thanking @balungilethusi for the helpful plug. Many shared their eagerness to purchase the machine, noting how convenient and space-saving it was.

Others commended her for sharing an affordable household solution, proving that social media remains a great platform for discovering useful budget-friendly finds.

A woman displayed how her new portable washing machine works. Image: @balungilethusi

Source: TikTok

User @Njabulo Mbatha said:

"I stay alone. The problem is that I’m still lazy ukuyoneka. I prefer ukuwasha elondolo😂. But this one is good ✌️."

User @neliswanaledi commented:

"Yoh I need this. I hand wash my clothes and it‘s the most daunting thing ever😭😭."

User @Hlomphang Khaile added:

"This is the only important plug for me so far on tiktok today. Thank you."

User @LetticiaTish shared:

"Is it available online? Tried searching but I can’t find it."

User @Modiehi_Ndi_Maboe commented:

"I'm thinking of buying it for my baby's clothes😅."

User @Ncilashe ✨️❤️ joked:

"I'd probably be also dizzy wearing clothes from this microwave of a washing machine 🥺🥺."

3 Other viral product plugs covered by Briefly News

A woman showed off a product that eliminates flies but warned that users would have to sweep up dead flies frequently after using it.

A content creator put others on to affordable kitchenware from Jet Home, with prices starting as low as R89.

A local woman tried out a product that gets rid of cockroaches and was amazed at how effectively it eliminated them, leaving online users grateful for the plug.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News