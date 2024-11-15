A babe had Mzansi singing her praise after showing footwear from a local clothing retail store at a reasonable price

The hun shared a video on her TikTok account, leaving ladies ready to hit the mall to get theirs

Online community members thanked the lady and other women were keen to know the sneaker's comfort level

The power of social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and many others can not be downplayed, as they make it easy for information to reach the masses.

A lady whose user handle is @simply_neo.m on TikTok shared a video of gorgeous white sneakers sold at a local clothing store, for which Mzansi was grateful.

The big sneaker reveal

The video shows the white platform sneaker with a tan sole placed on a counter. The TikTok user picks up the R399 pair from Refinery to show it from all angles, with the Refinery logo visible.

The sneaker becomes a hit

In TikTok user @simply_neo.m's comment section, local ladies showed gratitude for the plug, as many promised to get themselves a pair. Some wanted to know if the sneaker came in other colours, while others were worried about not finding sizes.

User @GiftsbyTIM said

"They are cute until you get them, ka size 6. Then ke loaf e white 😭😭."

User @Raeven asked:

"Where can I get them 🥺, please hle."

User @Mandy_Mohlakoane commented:

"Refinery is here to make sure we are broke."

User @Masango Samu added:

"Can we guys talk about their shoe quality? Please share your experiences."

User @NondumisoNdubbeMthembu shared:

"I'm getting these this weekend retreat for waking up every morning😌."

User @Koketso_Chali commented:

"They’ll be R600 tomorrow 😭."

