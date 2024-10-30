A gentleman hilariously plugged people with sneaker dupes at PEP, saying everyone will look cute this December

The gent joked, saying that PEP is for the people to the people with its clothing dupes

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A gent hilariously praised PEP for its sneaker dupes. Images: @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images, @ap_qina16/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A gentleman hilariously plugged people with sneaker dupes at PEP, leaving netizens in laughter.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @ap_qina16, the man is at PEP. He can be seen taking a clip of the dupes from New Balance to Jordan sneakers. He said no one will look out of place this December.

"Pep for the people to the people."

He added that people will look cute this festive season. He thanked the store for being able to think of those who can't afford the costly original sneakers.

Man shows off PEP dupes

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 90k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Siwe said:

"I love Pep so much..."

@KB joked:

"Is that a Pravin Gordan sneaker😂."

@Bouga 2711 expressed:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Proudly brought to u by V balance."

@Thobza wrote:

"Morkel jordan 😁😂."

@Daniel Mzoxolo commented:

"V-balance welcome to South Africa 😂🤣😂 woza December 😂."

@Ongie ✨ shared:

"Am gonna buy them, I don't care ngabantu 🥰🥰🥰."

@imbo expressed:

"Lona u Michael yivegitarian😭." (This Michael is a vegetarian)

@user955923793335 said:

"Oh I love this Jordan 😂😂😂😂."

@lonwabomali commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😁😁😁Nantsi plug for December."

@BravoKL04 said:

"If you can walk very fast it'll be N not voom😅 voom."

@Nkonjane asked:

"Lool 😂😂😂 Brought to you by what?"

@Prince K laughed:

"The Jordan is more like Debonairs Pizzza🤣🤣."

Online users excited over Steve Madden dupes

In another story, Briefly News reported about the Fix's R360 Steve Madden Dupes that got Mzansi excited.

A woman on TikTok, Cleopatra Maesela, shared her awesome The Fix finds on TikTok. The stunning items turned out to be Steve Madden dupes that fashion lovers adored. A mindful girls’ girl tipped baddies off with an affordable alternative to look pretty on a budget. Instagram ladies always look put together and wealthy in their pictures, which rubs off on their followers.

Source: Briefly News