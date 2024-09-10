One lady plugged South Africans with Carol Boyes dupes from the PEP store, and people were amazed

In the clip, the stunner showed off the item along with the price tag, and it grabbed the attention of many

Mzansi netizens were impressed as they flocked to the comments to thank the babe for the plug

A stunner dished out an impressive plug, and South African went wild in comments. She posted a video on TikTok.

A woman showed off Carol Boyes Dupes from the PEP store in a TikTok video. Image: @ms_charismatic/TikTok and Rorise_SA/ Instagram

PEP sells Carol Boyes dupes

One young lady came across a replica of Carol Boyes in one of the PEP stores and showed it off in a clip. The woman flexed the beautiful white plate that was valued at R34.99.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @ms_charismatic simply said:

"Pep doing the thing."

The video was well received by my online users, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over 509K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Mzansi loves the babe's plug

Many people in South Africa were impressed by the hun's PEP hook-up as they flooded the comments section to gush over the item.

Fanele Zondi said:

"I feel like PEP does better Carol Boyes designs than Carol Boyes, honestly."

Malindie expressed:

"Wow, I must have them."

Rural _ndu shared:

"PEP home is what Mr Price home was supposed to be."

Tiisetso commented:

"Pep is the girl she thinks she is."

Salaamadame wrote:

"Carol is overpriced in any case, enjoy the PEP pricing."

Woman plugs Mzansi with winter blanket from PEP Home, SA wowed

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady from Johannesburg shared a home plug on social media, and peeps loved it. The video went viral online.

The winter season will soon be upon us, and many people are preparing for it. @noluthandozuma had her viewers covered as she took to TikTok to showcase what she got for just R100 at PEP Home. In the TikTok video shared by @noluthandozuma, one can see a stunning white fleece blanket she purchased at PEP Home.

