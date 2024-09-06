One educator pulled up in a brand-new car, and the reactions of the learners and her workmates left her in awe

In the video, one can see how the student raved over the hun's vehicle, and it gained massive traction on TikTok

The online community was touched by the heartwarming welcome that the teacher received from everyone at the school

An educator in Mzansi took her brand new car for a ride to school, and boy, did she shut the premises down.

Pupils and colleagues go crazy over teacher's new car in TikTok video. Image: @nomasontoskylerxx

Source: TikTok

Teacher shows up in a new car, pupils and colleagues go crazy

Many people shared in the woman's joy after she pulled up in a brand-new car to school. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @nomasontoskylerxx, gave her views a glimpse into the day she flexed her stunning black Omoda vehicle.

@nomasontoskylerxx arrived at school in style in the video uploaded by the hun on TikTok, and the learners, along with her colleagues, went crazy over her whip, which warmed many people's hearts on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the wholesome video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the heartwarming reaction

South Africans were left in their feelings as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the teacher's car while others sent her congratulatory messages.

Zeloshy Mncibi said:

"This is beautiful. Congrats sisi."

Rea added:

"Omoda is in fashion bathong, congratulations."

Random things we do gushed over the woman's car, saying:

"Omoda is so gorgeous. Congratulations."

TB75 wrote:

"Wow...... you did it, girl; I'm also happy for you, my favourite car, Omoda."

Mncube Mzilankata commented:

"Healthy working environment."

Pearl Nyathi shared:

"You definitely inspired those kids."

SA maths teacher buys first brand new car with cash in heartwarming video

Briefly News previously reported that an educator flexed her big girl purchase in a TikTok video making rounds online, and people loved it.

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @fave_maths_teacher gave her viewers a glimpse of the day she purchased her brand-new car. In the clip, the young lady can be seen at a car dealership with her loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News