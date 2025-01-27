A boy who was home while waiting for the Department of Education to place him in a high school rejoiced after getting good news

The little chap even did a little celebratory dance move in a cute video that was shared on TikTok

The clip received love from social media users who expressed joy after hearing the good news, wishing the young man well in her studies

A sister recorded his brother's reaction after being to;d he got accepted at a local high school. Image @lihle_maphanga

Source: TikTok

Finding a placement at government schools can be a stressful process for both the parent and the learner, as our schools can't accommodate every child in the country. One learner was over the moon after being accepted into a local school for his Grade 8 studies after staying at home for weeks while other kids attended school.

The boy's sister shared a video of the young man receiving the good news on her TikTok account, under her handle @lihle_maphanga, receiving hundreds of comments from touched social media users.

The boy rejoices at the good news

The boy is seated on a couch when a family member comes into the living room to share the great news. Shocked and excited, he quickly gets and moves around the room before coming back to give the person who shared the news a warm embrace.

The boy's face lights up as the realisation that he will go to school on Monday starts sinking in, and he flexes with a little dance to show his happiness. His sister shared in the caption that he has been at home since the schools opened.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the boy

The video touched many social media users who shared their excitement about the news. Some expressed that they were still waiting for their children's school allocations, worried that it was the end of January already. Others shared that they ended up taking their kids to private schools because of government disappointments.

A family member shared that her brother was at home for weeks after schools opened waiting for placement. Image: @lihle_maphanga

Source: TikTok

User @zuket09 commented:

"Yhuu, I took my son to private school because I didn’t want him to stay at home the whole year, our government failed us shame."

User @Nwai shared:

"Oh, thanks for sharing I’m encouraged my babies will also be accepted."

User @sihle.radebe.xv said:

"He reminds me of myself in 2020, waiting for my grade 8 year to start❤️."

User @user5893779467210 added:

"Our kids go through a lot 😩."

User @omphilemaleme3 said:

-"Go and make your family proud young man, wish you all the best 🙌🏽."

User @Banke14g commented:

"Such a cute boy with a beautiful smile 🥰🥰."

3 Briefly News school-related articles

A mom was unable to hold her frustration after her Grade 1 son was placed in a school that teaches all subjects in Afrikaans when he only knew English.

A young man showed off his school books which he covered with cereal boxes leaving social media users with ideas.

A 31-year-old woman decided to go back behind the desk to re-write matic after failing over a decade back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News