A South African father on TikTok shared a video of his adorable ice cream date with his young daughter

The little girl was filled with joy after seeing the ice cream and even showed off the sweet treat to passing strangers

Members of the online community loved how cute the little girl was and the bond between the father and his daughter

A man's young daughter was delighted to be on an ice cream date with him. Images: @thebigsuu

Children grow up in the blink of an eye, making it important for parents and caregivers to treasure every moment they share with them. One father showed how he spent his time with his young daughter, leaving online users admiring their bond and her adorableness.

Father and daughter's date

Using the TikTok handle @thebigsuu, a Mzansi dad uploaded a video on the social media platform showing his special ice cream date at Milky Lane in a shopping centre with his precious daughter.

When the father showed the girl his ice cream, she joyfully reacted with a smile bright enough to lighten up a room. The man's daughter even showed off her dairy dessert to other shoppers, who positively interacted with the girl.

@thebigsuu wrote in his caption:

"She’s the sweetest thing."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA adores family's ice cream date

Hundreds of members of the online community gushed over the little girl's adorableness, while others applauded the father's effort to spend time with his baby girl.

Spending time with your little one can bring a smile to their face. Image: Iparraguirre Recio

@sonti512 shared with the father:

"Those ice cream dates with you will forever be engraved in her. So sweet."

@zukile__m stated in the comment section:

"I loved how everyone interacted with her."

After watching the clip, @lebohangsoko said:

"You guys are making me pray for a baby girl now after saying no to having more kids."

The father replied to the TikTokker with a laugh:

"It’s a blessing from the Lord, but be careful, you might compete with the dad."

@gugz16 exclaimed in the comments:

"What a big personality she has! So adorable!"

@nandipha_m91 laughed and told the man:

"I think she was more happy to see you have your own so she doesn’t have to share. Too cute, man."

