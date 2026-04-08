On Monday, 6 April 2026, American musician Offset was shot in Hollywood, Florida near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

On Tuesday, 7 April 2026, the former Migos group member broke his silence and set the record straight about where he was shot through a statement shared by an entertainment blog on Instagram

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Offset's statement with humour, doubt, and criticism

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Offset clarified where he was shot. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

American rapper Offset has responded to a viral claim which was made after he was shot on Monday, 6 April 2026, in Hollywood, Florida.

The former Migos rapper, who was previously married to fellow rapper Cardi B, shared more details regarding the shooting incident that happened near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood.

On Tuesday, 7 April 2026, blogger livebitez shared photos of Offset outside the Memorial Regional Hospital in a wheelchair, smoking beside his girlfriend.

See the photos by clicking the link.

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Offset shuts down viral claim after shooting incident

On Tuesday, entertainment blogger The Neighborhood Talk reached out to Offset regarding a viral claim that he was shot in the rear end. Part of the post read:

“In a statement provided to The Neighborhood Talk, he said: “I wasn’t shot on my a**.” Offset didn’t say much on the matter but wanted to let it be known that his behind is fine.”

The Different Species rapper’s statement directly shuts down the viral claim from YouTuber Ceedy Nash that Offset was shot in the buns, which had been making rounds online.

See the post by clicking the link.

Peeps react after Offset denies viral claim

In the comments, peeps were amused that Offset clarified that was not shot in the patootie. Some dismissed his denial as fake, while others urged him to get help.

Here are some of the comments:

sexyy1oner said:

“😭 he had to clarify; it wasn’t the cheeks!”

flatbellygabby said:

“Worried about the wrong thing.”

_prettiibrown_ laughed:

“I don't believe him😂”

prettyjlisa asked:

“lol, why is that so embarrassing to admit?”

laquesha_renee questioned:

“What’s the difference?”

Offset set the record straight regarding an allegation regarding where he was shot. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Who shot Offset?

According to the police, Lil Tjay allegedly started a fight that led to his associate shooting Offset.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators claim that at around 7:22 PM ET on Monday, Lil Tjay directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of men at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel.

Police say during the altercation, one of Lil Tjay's associates pulled a gun and fired, injuring Offset.

Officers said they reviewed security footage of Lil Tjay exiting his vehicle, pointing out Offset, and leading his group over to the rapper, where the fight broke out. They also claim Lil Tjay filmed the incident on his phone.

The fight between Lil Tjay and Offset's friends went on until police arrived.

What are Offset's career earnings?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote about Offset's net worth.

In the 2023 article, the publication listed Offset's source of wealth which is primarily from his music although he also diversified his income through a variety of investments.

Source: Briefly News