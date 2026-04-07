A shooting incident unfolded on Monday, 6 April 2026, in Florida, leaving former Migos member Offset with a gunshot wound

According to US media, fellow rapper Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the shooting, with bail set at $500

Social media erupted following the news, with many people sharing their mixed opinions on the matter

US rapper Lil Tjay reportedly arrested following shooting of fellow rapper Offset in Florida. Image: Prince Williams/Claudio Lavenia

Source: Getty Images

Popular news blog TMZ reported that an arrest has been made in connection with rapper Offset's shooting incident on Monday, 6 April 2026.

Lil Tjay taken in after Offset shooting

Taking to X on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, the blog announced that the In My Head rapper was arrested following the shooting of the former Migos bandmate, Offset.

It is said that the rapper was involved in a fight at the Seminole Hard Rock valet area, where Offset was shot.

Another person was also detained following the shooting, but they were not formally charged.

"Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in connection with Offset shooting. According to the Seminole Police Department. Tjay was involved in a fight prior to Offset getting shot. Cops say a second person was detained at the scene, but has not been charged," the outlet announced.

Following the shooting at 7 pm, the Bad and Boujee hitmaker was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Fans offer mixed reactions to arrest

Some fans said this took them back to when the late Migos star Takeoff was fatally shot in 2022. While others questioned why and how Tjay was involved in the shooting.

@ElectronahopXXX said:

"Look up Florida Gun laws. Tjay might do 30 years for this. Felon, with a gun, firing with gun in a public/occupied place. Attempted murder. Even if its aggravated assault. That's 10 minimum."

@sammoTTW questioned:

"I heard he was shot, too. Why are they arresting him? But if it was just a fist fight and he brought a gun, then that's bad behaviour."

@Carey3060831622 said:

"Offset needs to take this as a sign to stay out of those places. This is the second time this week his name has been in headlines for a beef at those places."

@kelkybugi questioned:

"Why will anybody be young and successful, then do things that will lock them up. There is something happening in jail this niggz ain't telling us."

@ChrisBr03460427 sighed:

"Just two rappers, trying to improve their 'street cred'."

US rapper Lil Tjay reportedly arrested following shooting of fellow rapper Offset in Florida. Image: Paras Griffin/Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset break up drama stirs reactions

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka gave women dating advice in reaction to Cardi B and Offset's dramatic split. South African radio personality Sol Phenduka has reacted to reports that Offset is dating his ex-wife's new boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.

"Offset was reportedly spotted at a club with Stefon Diggs’ ex-girlfriend, Sky Marlene, allegedly in retaliation for Diggs dating Cardi B, according to multiple sources."

The Kaya 959 employee is against women allowing themselves to be used as pawns in a jealousy war, and Mzansi seemingly agrees with him.

Source: Briefly News