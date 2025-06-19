Radio personality Sol Phenduka gave women dating advice in reaction to Cardi B and Offset's dramatic split

South African radio personality Sol Phenduka has reacted to reports that Offset is dating his ex-wife's new boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.

Sol Phenduka gave women dating advice regarding Cardi B and Offset's drama. Image: Sol Phenduka/IG, Oupa Bopape/Getty

Source: Getty Images

All about the Cardi B and Offset drama

Cardi B and Offset have officially broken up, and they both have seemingly moved on with their lives. This comes after the rapper accused Offset of cheating on her multiple times.

Cardi B and her ex-husband, Offset, are seeing new people. Image: Gotham/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

For the Bodak Yellow rapper, though, she has found a new hot bae, and they quickly went viral on social media. Cardi and NFL player Stefon Diggs became official when they were spotted holding hands after attending a basketball game.

The ladies started drooling over the wide receiver for the New England Patriots, possibly fuelling Offset's jealousy. So, he did what some rappers are known for.

X page @Raindropsmedia1 reported that Stefon's former partner partied with Offset, in a move to make the new couple jealous.

"Offset was reportedly spotted at a club with Stefon Diggs’ ex-girlfriend, Sky Marlene, allegedly in retaliation for Diggs dating Cardi B, according to multiple sources."

Sol Phenduka reacts to Offset's move

The Kaya 959 radio personality cautioned women against this move of meddling in jealousy wars. He advised that some women should make their own money so they can avoid being used as pawns. Check out Sol Phenduka's post:

"I guess as long as she is getting clout and money. She's okay with being used as 'revenge'. Ladies, it's very important to make YOUR OWN money. To avoid being used in this embarrassing manner. Shameless," he remarked.

Cardi B opens up about relationship with Offset

After news of their divorce made rounds, Cardi B finally spoke about the real reason she left Offset. The Money rapper said she was drained of giving the rapper so many chances.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she said, and continued, “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind. And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

SA reacts to Sol's post

Mzansi gave mixed reactions to Sol's post; however, everyone seems to agree with his views

@Zani_Baccaria

"What if both of us have the same type, and it happens you date my ex, and I date yours?"

@ponky_david shared:

"Some don't mind at all...the easy way out, I guess."

@SiphethuManzini remarked:

"This Offset appears to be a small man though.....smh."

@smishDizzy argued:

"They will read this and say, "Sol hates women". Let them hustle in peace."

Cardi B appears botched in pictures after 2025 Met Gala

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that netizens trolled Cardi B's surgically enhanced posterior.

Cardi turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala in an emerald Burberry suit by designer Daniel Lee. After that, she took to the streets of New York City in a casual outfit.

Source: Briefly News