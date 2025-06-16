Drake is catching some shade online after sharing a picture of himself in the middle of a workout

The rapper was clowned over his alleged "arm lift," with netizens bringing up the cosmetic surgery claims

Meanwhile, gym enthusiasts commented on why they believe Drizzy was, in fact, not like them

Briefly News caught up with a trusted fitness expert to chat about the rapper's controversial physique and how he could enhance it

Social media claims Drake got work done on his arms. Images: champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Poor Drake is being roasted online, again, and social media is convinced now more than ever that he got an "arm lift."

Drake debuts gym bod

To think social media would give Drake a break after his beef with Kendrick Lamar resulted in worldwide humiliation, it seems netizens aren't done yet.

The rapper is back to minding his business after he and K. Dot exposed each other's secrets, including allegations that Drizzy had gotten cosmetic surgery and was taking Semaglutide.

The famous medication, commonly known as Ozempic, is an anti-diabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It's also an anti-obesity medication used for long-term weight management.

Drake is being accused of taking muscle enhancers. Image: champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

It became popular after the allegations, with more and more people joining the hype to reach their body goals much quicker.

After rumours spread alleging that Drizzy had gotten liposuction and muscle enhancers, Twitter (X) user ArielSmoke reacted to a new photo of the rapper, saying:

"BBL Muscles."

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa, shared his expert opinion with Briefly News on Drizzy's physique.

He said the rapper was in shape; however, strength training, as well as working on his biceps and triceps, would make all the difference.

Here's what social media said about Drake's muscles

Despite not being there when he was "shooting in the gym," peeps accused Drizzy of going under the knife, saying his muscles looked unnatural:

DIS_IS_BRUCE said:

"What Kendrick has done to Drake's image has to follow a homicide case.

SnackSized__ was hysterical:

"I'm crying because they do look artificial."

Social media users said Drake's muscles don't look natural. Image: champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Supersampm critiqued Drake's physique:

"No legs, no delt development, barely any chest, yeah."

TommyBurnsAudio wrote:

"I forgot who said it, but it makes me laugh every time he posts something like this, abs with 25% body fat."

CoachThabiso added:

"This ninja ain’t beating BBL allegations. The fat on his biceps and deltoid doesn't make sense, looking at his abdominal muscles."

ImmaBrujaB posted:

"Shaped abs and chest, no biceps, triceps or leg definition, and he still has the Ozempic face."

A_True_Pharaoh was in stitches:

"That bro should’ve never gone there with Kendrick, y’all won’t leave him alone."

Kendrick Lamar performs in Toronto

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kendrick Lamar reigniting his beef with Drake by performing in his hometown.

While fans celebrated K.Dot's victory in his beef with Drizzy, others accused the rapper of milking his song, Not Like Us, and rivalry with Drake.

Source: Briefly News