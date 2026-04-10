Meet Amanda from Summer House: her age, personal life, and career

Amanda from Summer House is a graphic designer who rose to fame through the Bravo hit reality series. Her rocky relationship with Kyle Cooke was a major highlight on the show, but fans have also seen her personal growth.

Amanda Batula on 'WWHL with Andy Cohen' (L) and during the L'Oréal Academy Launch Event on January 12, 2026, in New York City (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Amanda Batula hails from New Jersey and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a BFA.

and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a BFA. Batula joined Bravo's Summer House in season one as Kyle Cooke's girlfriend and has been a regular cast member since season 2.

as Kyle Cooke's girlfriend and has been a regular cast member since season 2. Cooke and Amanda announced in January 2026 that they were separating after over four years of marriage.

Amanda Batula's profile summary

Full name Amanda Batula Date of birth July 24, 1991 Age 34 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth Hillsborough, New Jersey, United States Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Husband Kyle Cooke (2021-2026) Parents Frank Batula, Donna Batula Siblings Frank 'Frankie' Batula Jr. Education University of Connecticut (BFA) Hillsborough High School Profession Graphic designer, reality TV star, entrepreneur Social media Instagram LinkedIn

Amanda from Summer House is a New Jersey native

Amanda Batula (34), whose birthday is July 24, 1991, grew up in Hillsborough, New Jersey. She shared in an April 2022 interview with New Jersey Monthly that she loves the state because of the "fresh air, the open fields and space", which she described as being "back in nature."

Batula now lives in New York, where Summer House is filmed, but has expressed interest in eventually settling down in her home state. She said in Season 8, Episode 4, of the Bravo reality series that she plans to have an investment property in the New Jersey suburbs where she can "escape to."

Five facts about Amanda Batula from Summer House. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Amanda Batula's close-knit family

The reality TV star was born to Donna and Frank Batula. Her parents have been together since April 1988 and still live in the Garden State. They have made regular appearances on Summer House alongside their daughter.

Amanda Batula has a younger brother, Frank 'Frankie' Batula Jr., who lives in New York City. He married Kelsey Marie in May 2025. Amanda said in her 2024 interview with The Daily Dash that Frank Jr. does not like the spotlight.

I have a younger brother who is not interested in anything that I do or that we do, or like any of it at all... He's the best.

Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Kelsey Marie, Frankie Batula, Donna Batula, and Frank Batula (L-R) at Frankie's wedding in May 2025. Photo: @amandabatula (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Amanda has a background in graphic design

Batula graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2013 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design. From 2013 to 2014, she worked for Rent the Runway as a showroom coordinator and stylist, according to her LinkedIn.

Amanda was the creative director at Fenix from 2016 to 2018 and a senior designer at L'Occitane en Provence until 2019. She joined Kyle Cooke's company, Loverboy, in 2018 as a creative director.

The New Jersey native launched her swimwear line, Amanda Batula Swim, in 2025. She designed the brand in partnership with South Moon Under. Amanda has also endorsed brands like Buffalo Wild Wings, Edie Parker, and Tropicana.

Amanda Batula on season 10 of Summer House on Bravo. Photo: Kareem Black (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Amanda Batula is an integral part of the Summer House cast

Batula joined Season 1 of the Bravo reality series as Kyle Cooke's girlfriend and became a full-time cast member by Season 2. Summer House follows the cast spending summers in the Hamptons.

Amanda starred in all three seasons of the Summer House spin-off series Winter House alongside Kyle Cooke, Austen Kroll, and Danielle Olivera. She is set to star in the new spin-off series, In The City, which films the cast's daily lives in New York City during the off-season. It premieres in May 2026.

Amanda Batula attends SiriusXM's Front Row Series on January 27, 2026, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Are Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke still together?

The pair started dating in 2015 and got engaged in Season 3 of Summer House. They wed on September 25, 2021, at Batula's childhood home in New Jersey. Kyle and Amanda's marriage was rocky with allegations of infidelity.

They began living in separate apartments in November 2025 to work on the relationship, but they announced their separation in January 2026 after over four years of marriage. Amanda shared in her March 2026 interview with Marie Claire that she is proud of her independence.

I'm usually a very codependent person, but in the past few months, maybe even longer, I feel really comfortable doing things on my own... This isn't a new chapter; it's a whole new book.

Kyle Cook and Amanda Batula attend the DailyMailTV Holiday Party on December 6, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Are Amanda and Wes together?

The New Jersey native and West Wilson confirmed dating rumours in late March 2026. In a joint statement, they said the relationship was "very new", adding:

We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected.

Amanda may be back in the dating pool, but she is not ready for another marriage any time soon. The reality TV star said in her Marie Claire interview:

I am manifesting a boyfriend, but just a boyfriend. No one who's looking for anything serious. I want to have fun... I'll find a husband later down the road—or maybe not.

West Wilson on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on March 24, 2026. Photo: Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What was Amanda from Summer House diagnosed with?

Batula has been open about her struggle with depression and anxiety. She shared in a March 2025 interview with the New York Times that she was diagnosed in 2023. She started taking antidepressants and uses her platform to advocate for mental health.

Fans were also concerned that Amanda Batula was skinny on Summer House. She told Glamour in May 2023 that losing weight was not intentional. After going off birth control, she experienced extreme hormonal changes, including a sudden weight drop, cystic acne, and extra body hair.

What is Amanda Batula's net worth?

The New Jersey native is estimated to be worth $500,000, according to Life & Style. Her salary on Summer House is around $15,000 per episode.

Amanda Batula on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on November 28, 2023. Photo: Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Amanda from Summer House has been growing her personal brand amid her rising reality TV stardom. Beyond the drama of the Hamptons share house, Batula is embracing her independence as she navigates her separation from Kyle Cooke.

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Source: Briefly News