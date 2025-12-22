Who is Joe Swash? His career, net worth, and life with Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has been a staple on British television since the early 2000s. After gaining popularity on the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders, he became a fan favourite on I'm A Celebrity and later married fellow TV personality Stacey Solomon.

Joe and Stacey at the RTSP Awards on March 26, 2024 (L) and Joe in a 2024 guest appearance on EastEnders (R). Photo: John Phillips on Getty Images/@bbceastenders on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Joe Swash played Mickey Miller on EastEnders from 2005 to 2008.

from 2005 to 2008. After acting in the 1990s and the 2000s, he transitioned to reality television and presenting.

Joe Swash has four kids, including three with his wife Stacey Solomon and one from his previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

Joe Swash's profile summary

Full name Joseph Adam Swash Date of birth January 20, 1982 Age 43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Islington, London, England Heritage Mixed Italian, Irish, and Scottish Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Wife Stacey Solomon Children Rex Toby Francis, Rose Opal Esmè, Belle, Harry Parents Ricky William Swash, Catherine 'Kiffy' O'Connor Siblings Shana Swash, Caisie Swash Education Highbury Grove School, Anna Scher Theatre School Profession Actor, television personality, author Social media Instagram TikTok

Joe Swash started his career as an actor

Swash was a child actor and trained at the Anna Scher Theatre School in London. He got his acting breakthrough in 2003 when he was cast to portray Mickey Miller on the BBC soap opera EastEnders. Mickey was written off the show in 2008, but he reprised the role for guest appearances in 2011 and 2024.

Joe appeared in other shows and films, including Shooters, Soldier Soldier, Time Gentlemen Please, Thomas & Friends, and London's Burning. He has also performed in theatre productions like Cinderella and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Five facts about Joe Swash. Photo: @joeswash on Instagram (modified by author)

Joe Swash's thriving television career

Swash switched to presenting and reality television after leaving EastEnders. He participated in the reality series competition I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Series 8 in 2008 and was crowned King of the Jungle. He later hosted the spin-off show from 2009 to 2019.

Joe won Dancing on Ice season 12 in 2020 alongside professional figure skater Alex Schauman. He has also appeared on The Jump and Celebrity MasterChef. Joe Swash's TV shows as a presenter include Meal Deals: Behind the Bargain, Batch from Scratch: Cooking for Less, and Gimmie a Break.

In 2025, Swash and his wife, Stacey Solomon, debuted a fly-on-the-wall BBC One reality series called Stacey & Joe. The series follows the couple's life with their children at Pickle Cottage in Essex.

Reality TV star Joe Swash in June 2024. Photo: @joeswash (modified by author)

Joe Swash's net worth after previous bankruptcy filings

The television personality is estimated to have a net worth of £1.5 million in 2025 after facing bankruptcy twice. London's High Court first declared him insolvent in November 2009 when he failed to pay the final £20,000 of a £120,000 tax bill.

His second bankruptcy was declared in March 2013 over an unsettled tax bill of approximately £50,000. Swash has addressed his past financial struggles in a 2017 interview with The Mirror, saying that he was irresponsible in his early 20s because he thought his EastEnders income would never end.

I was chucking it away on stuff I didn't need. I went out every night and had a house with a mortgage. When you are young, you just don't think it is ever going to end.

Joe Swash had a near-death experience

In 2005, the English TV personality contracted meningoencephalitis, a rare form of viral meningitis that causes inflammation of the brain. He spent two weeks in intensive care and underwent months of intensive physiotherapy to relearn how to walk and talk.

The doctors were unsure he would pull through. He told The Sun that the illness contributed to him being axed from EastEnders and his financial woes.

In December 2024, Joe Swash was involved in a terrifying accident when his car was hit by a lorry. The car was damaged on the passenger side, but he revealed that he was unharmed. The TV star was also diagnosed with ADHD as an adult.

Joe Swash during The Hyde Park Darts Championship at Hyde Park on July 08, 2025, in London. Photo: James Smith/Sam Snap (modified by author)

Swash lost his father at a young age

Joe was born to Ricky William Swash and Catherine 'Kiffy' Swash in January 1982 in Islington, London. His father, Ricky, was a London taxicab driver who passed away in 1994 when he was 12 from an undiagnosed heart condition called Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

Swash has talked about the impact of losing a dad at such a young age. He shared in a June 2024 Instagram post that he is still grieving 30 years later.

Some people have asked about my dad over Father's Day and why I didn't post. I lost my dad when I was 12, and it's still something I haven't quite got over still. But this is my dad, Ricky! The best dad ever!

Joe has maintained a close relationship with his mother, Kiffy, who he credits for encouraging him to attend drama school. He often brings her along to public events.

Joe Swash's late father, Rick, and his mother, Kiffy. Photo: @joeswash (modified by author)

Swash is the oldest of three siblings

Joe Swash grew up with his two sisters, Shana (born in July 1990) and Caisie Swash (born in 1984). They were raised by their mother, Kiffy, who worked as a cleaner. Kiffy has continued to care for other children through foster care, which inspired Joe's 2023 BBC documentary Joe Swash: Teens in Care.

Shana Swash is an actress and portrayed Joe's sister, Demi Miller, on EastEnders from 2004 to 2006. She has appeared on Doctors, The Brief, The Feral Heart, Love Without Walls, and The Crime Wave.

Joe Swash attends the NTA's 2025 at The O2 Arena on September 10, 2025, in London. Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Joe Swash's marriage to Stacey Solomon

Swash and English television personality Stacey Solomon married on July 24, 2022, at their Pickle Cottage in Essex. They met in 2010 in the Australian jungle on I'm A Celeb... Get Me Out of Here! Series 10. The couple confirmed their romance in January 2016.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have three children together. Their son, Rex Toby Francis, was born on May 23, 2019, while their daughter, Rose Opal Esmè, arrived on Stacey's birthday, October 4, 2021. The couple's third kid, daughter Belle, was born on February 7, 2023.

Swash has another son, Harry Swash. He was born on June 16, 2007, during his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous, whom he dated from 2005 to 2008. Joe also dated his EastEnders co-star, Kara Tointon, from 2008 to 2010.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon with their children. Photo: @staceysolomon (modified by author)

Conclusion

Joe Swash has reinvented himself over the years after dealing with the loss of his dad, viral meningitis, and bankruptcy. He also has the greatest support system in his family, including Stacey, Kiffy, his siblings, and his children.

