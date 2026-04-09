Who is Sandra Lynn Modic? The actress and wife of David Ellison

David Ellison's wife, Sandra Lynn Modic, is a country-pop singer-songwriter and former actress. They married in 2011 and have two daughters. On their 10th anniversary, David wrote on Instagram:

You are the kindest, most beautiful, and warm-hearted person I have ever had the privilege of knowing, and I love you more than anything.

David Ellison and Sandra Lynn Modic attend the 2023 Producers Guild Awards on February 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

David Ellison and Sandra Lynn Modic met in the late 2000s and married in October 2011.

and married in October 2011. Sandra had a brief acting career in the 2000s before debuting her country music career in 2014.

Ellison and Sandra welcomed two daughters in 2021 and 2023.

Sandra Lynn Modic's profile summary

Full name Sandra Lynn Modic Place of birth Chino, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Husband David Ellison (2011 to date) Children Two daughters Parents Jeff Modic Linda Modic Siblings Scott Modic Education Pepperdine University (Theatre and Television Production) Brea Olinda High School Profession Singer-songwriter, former actress Genre Country-pop Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter)

David Ellison's wife is a California native

Sandy was born and raised in the rural part of Chino, Southern California, surrounded by horses and ranch-style homes, according to Parade. Her family relocated to Brea in Orange County when she was seven years old. The singer has an older brother, Scott Modic, who lives out of the spotlight.

Sandra Lynn Modic's parents, Linda and Jeff Modic, were high school sweethearts and have been married for over four decades. She often celebrates them with social media posts. On Father's Day 2017, she called her dad "my hero", and on Mother's Day, she wrote the Instagram post:

You've been there for me at every turn, peak, and valley throughout my life, have supported and loved me unconditionally, and taught me so much... I am so proud to call you my mother!

Five facts about David Ellison's wife, Sandra Lynn Modic. Photo: Adela Loconte on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where did Sandra Lynn Modic go to school?

David Ellison's partner graduated from Brea Olinda High School in 2003, according to the Orange County Register. She joined Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and graduated in 2007 with a degree in theatre and television production. She occasionally returns to the school to perform at the Smothers Theatre.

Jeff Modic, Linda Modic, David Ellison, and Sandra Lynn (L-R) attend Israel's 65th Independence Day at Nobu Malibu on April 11, 2013, in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Lynn is a talented singer-songwriter

Sandy developed a passion for music from a young age after listening to artists such as Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Deana Carter, and the Dixie Chicks. She began singing at age seven and writing songs while attending Pepperdine University. After connecting with legendary producer David Foster, she moved to Nashville in 2010.

David Ellison's wife made her professional music debut as an independent artist in 2014 with her self-titled EP, Sandra Lynn, which Jay DeMarcus of the Rascal Flatts produced. She followed it with the 2018 EP Fight, produced and engineered by Grammy-winner Ben Fowler.

Some of her hit songs include Hey California, Lose the War, I Think of You, Bar Hoppin', Afterparty, and Somebody Kissed Me at a Bar. The Country-pop artist has performed at major venues and festivals across Nashville, including the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe, CMA Fest, and the Milwaukee Summerfest.

Sandra Lynn Modic during a live performance in Nashville, Tennessee, in June 2019. Photo: @sandralynnmusic (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sandra Lynn Modic is a former actress

The California native was an all-around performer growing up in California. She began taking dance lessons at age three and acting classes at five. She did musical theatre before landing the role of Mandy Hayden in the 2009 golf comedy film Hole in One.

Sandra Lynn took a break from acting but is often seen supporting her husband, David Ellison, whose company, Skydance Media, is known for producing blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, True Grit, Mission Impossible movies, and Baywatch. Skydance merged with Paramount Global in 2025.

Sandra Lynn Modic and David Ellison attend the 2025 Kennedy Centre Honours on December 07, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How did David Ellison meet his wife?

The son of Oracle billionaire co-founder Larry Ellison met Sandra Lynn in the late 2000s on the set of the 2010 film Hole in One, in which David portrayed Tyler Hayden, according to Page Six. In June 2019, Sandra posted a throwback picture from their 2007 trip to Mount Masada in the Judea Desert, Israel.

David and Sandra Lynn Modic's wedding

The couple tied the knot on October 1, 2011, in Palm Springs, California. Their guests included big names like Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, who has a long-standing relationship with Skydance Media.

David Ellison and Sandra Lynn Modic regularly celebrate their relationship milestones on social media. On their 10th anniversary in October 2021, the Lose the War hitmaker wrote:

I love you so much, and can't wait for many, many more decades together! I am so grateful for all of the amazing moments we've had as a couple... and the many more to come that I know we'll share.

Sandra Lynn Modic and David Ellison on their wedding day on October 1, 2011, in Palm Springs, California. Photo: @sandralynnmusic (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does David Ellison have children?

The Skydance Media founder and Sandra Lynn Modic have two children. They welcomed their first daughter in June 2021 and their second daughter in late 2023. On David Ellison's first Father's Day in 2021, Sandra praised him for being a great dad with the caption:

Our baby girl and I are so blessed to have such a wonderful father and husband in our lives. The minute she was born, you were right there, hands on, caring for our daughter.

What is Sandra Lynn Modic's net worth compared to David's?

The country singer's exact fortune is unknown, but her husband, David Ellison, is estimated to be worth $500 million. The media mogul is also an heir to the fortune of his father, Larry Ellison, the 6th richest person in the world with an estimated worth of $186.8 billion as of April 2026, according to Forbes.

David Ellison and Sandra Lynn Modic attend the 'Fountain of Youth' premiere on May 19, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

David Ellison and Sandra Lynn Modic are still together after 14 years of marriage. They often accompany each other to Hollywood premieres, games, and charities they support. Sandra usually splits her time between Los Angeles and Music City when making music, but she has not released new songs since welcoming her daughters.

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Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News