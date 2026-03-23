What happened to Kathy Giacalone after Tony Siragusa's sudden death?

Following Tony Siragusa's passing, his wife, Kathy Giacalone, co-founded the Goose Flights Foundation to support patients in need of medical travel. The couple had been married for over two decades and had three kids. On 14 November 2016, the former NFL star posted a photo of his family on Instagram alongside the caption:

I am a lucky man, and I know it.

Tony Siragusa and his son, Anthony Jr. (L). The former NFL star with his wife, Kathy Giacalone (R). Photo: @goose9898, @avasiragusa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Nicknamed "Goose", Tony Siragusa formerly played for the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.

in the NFL. Kathy Giacalone and Tony met in high school and dated for about 11 years before they officially got married in 1995.

and dated for about 11 years before they officially got married in 1995. The late sportsman was survived by his wife and three kids: Ava Kathleen, Samantha Rose and Anthony Jr.

Kathy Giacalone's profile summary

Full name Kathy Giacalone Siragusa Date of birth 10 July 1968 Age 57 years old (As of March 2026) Birthplace USA Nationality American Marital status Widowed Late husband Tony Siragusa Children 3 Profession Philanthropist

Who is Kathy Giacalone? Meet Tony Siragusa's wife of 27 years

Kathy and Tony tied the knot on 22 April 1995. In 2020, the former football player took to Instagram to celebrate a milestone in their relationship, writing:

25 years down the line, and she is still here! Happy anniversary, babe. I love you.

In his 2012 autobiography, Goose: The Outrageous Life and Times of a Football Guy, Tony praised his wife for supporting him even before he joined the NFL. He wrote:

I know plenty of women from being in the league who would not have stuck around for that. She was with me when I had nothing.

Kathy Siragusa with her husband, Tony Siragusa, during the 2011 Selena Gomez performance at the PNC Bank Arts Centre. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tony Siragusa and Kathy Giacalone shared two daughters and a son

The couple has three kids: Samantha (born in 1996), Anthony (born in 1999) and Ava (born in 2002). On 10 May 2020, Tony penned his wife a heartfelt message on Instagram in honour of Mother's Day. His post read:

To the world's greatest mother! Thank you for raising our kids so well.

The late football star often shared familial updates on Instagram. He shared Samantha's high school graduation in 2015, Anthony's junior prom in 2019 and the moment they sent Ava to a South Carolina school in 2019.

Kathy Giacalone's husband played in the NFL for 12 seasons

In 1990, the Indianapolis Colts signed Tony Siragusa as a defensive tackle. About seven years later, he joined the Ravens and was instrumental in their Super Bowl XXXV victory. Siragusa retired following the 2001 season, having played 170 career games.

From 2003 to 2015, he was a sideline analyst for NFL games broadcast on Fox. Tony had notable acting credits, portraying Frankie Cortese in The Sopranos and Kostya Novotny in 25th Hour. Additionally, he co-owned the Tiff's restaurant chain with Michael Romanelli.

Samantha and Ava Siragusa (L). Tony and Kathy Siragusa (R). Photo: @goose9898 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tony Siragusa passed away in his sleep

Tony passed away on 22 June 2022 at his home in Toms River, New Jersey, at the age of 55. However, his official cause of death remains unknown. Jim Irsay, then-CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, paid tribute on X, writing:

The Goose was one of the physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years. He squeezed 200 fun-loving years into 55.

Baltimore Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti also wrote of Tony:

Siragusa was one of the most popular players in Ravens' history. His larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on the team. On the field, he was a difference maker who contributed to many wins.

In June 2023, a year after her dad's passing, Samantha described his loss as the "greatest pain our family has ever experienced." Her Instagram post read:

We miss you every single day, Dad. You were our fun, light and protector. A "thank you" will never be enough for the blessings you brought into our lives. We will love you forever.

Philanthropist Kathy Siragusa. Photo: @goose9898 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kathy co-founded a non-profit in her husband's honour

Along with her children, Kathy co-founded the Goose Flights Foundation. The organisation provides non-emergency medical travel for patients with serious health conditions.

It also offers private ground transport, gas cards, jet charters and transport reimbursements to help individuals access health care. Through the foundation, Giacalone continues to fulfil Siragusa's will, in which he stated:

If I die tomorrow, just put a smile on my face.

FAQs

Before his passing, Tony Siragusa hosted the documentary program Mega Machines on The Learning Channel. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old was Tony Siragusa?

Tony (55 at his passing) was born on 14 May 1967 in Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA. He was the son of Rosemarie and Peter Siragusa. The latter passed away from a heart attack in 1989, at the age of 48.

What was Tony Siragusa's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony had an estimated net worth of $6 million at the time of his passing. This wealth was primarily attributed to his successful sporting career and hosting gigs. At his peak as a commentator, Siragusa earned a $500,000 annual salary from Fox Sports.

Samantha and Tony Siragusa. Photo: @sammisiragusa, @goose9898 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tony's weight was estimated at 154 kg (340 lbs) during his time in the NFL. The defensive tackle star stood 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall.

Wrapping up

Tony Siragusa's wife, Kathy Giacalone, remained by his side for 27 years of marriage until his passing in 2022. She co-founded the Goose Flights foundation to honour his legacy through medical philanthropy.

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Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News